Monday Night Football: Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers Live Thread & Game Information

Week three’s Monday Night Football features two NFC West teams. The Los Angeles Rams will travel north to take on the San Francisco 49ers. The Rams enter the week on a two-game win streak including a defeat of the Arizona Cardinals last week by a 20 to 12 score. The 49ers come into the week having lost two of their first three games of the season including a narrow loss to the Denver Broncos by a 10 to 11 score last week.

Please use this thread to discuss this evening’s game, and any of the other action from around the NFL today and as always your Miami Dolphins and their victory yesterday over the New England Patriots. Please remember to follow all site rules in the live threads as you would in any other post on The Phinsider. As always, please remember that SBNation is very strict on illegal game streams, and sharing, discussing, or requesting any illegal game

Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers