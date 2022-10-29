Amon-Ra St. Brown, T.J. Hockenson and D’Andre Swift are all on track to play against Miami

The Detroit Lions are averaging 17 points per game over the last three weeks, but the unit may look more like the group that averages 24 points per game on the year come Sunday afternoon against the Miami Dolphins.

Amon-Ra St. Brown missed two games this year and was taken out of last week’s 24-6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys with a concussion after logging one catch for four yards. He was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday but was a full go on Friday.

D’Anre Swift has only played three games this season and hasn’t been on the field since Sept. 25 against the Vikings, but the tailback averaging 8.6 yards per carry was a full participant in practice all week, despite battling ankle and shoulder injuries.

T.J. Hockenson played in six games and caught four of five targets for 48 yards against Dallas last week. He didn’t practice on Wednesday, but was upgraded to limited on Thursday and full on Friday as he worked through a knee injury,

Former Miami first-round pick Charles Harris will not play on Sunday as he is out with a groin injury.

For the Dolphins, Emmanual Ogbah, Tanner Connor, Durham Smythe, Xavien Howard, and Clayton Fejedelem are listed as questionable.