Dolphins vs. Lions 2022 Week 8 preview: Stream, odds, stats, history, and more

The Miami Dolphins come off a rare Sunday Night Football appearance, and an even more rare SNF victory, in Week 7 to visit the Detroit Lions in Week 8. The Dolphins are 4-3 on the year and will be looking to continue to win games with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa under center. Miami is 4-0 when Tagovailoa starts and finishes the game, with their three losses coming in Week 4 when Tagovailoa left the game with a concussion, Week 5 when Teddy Bridgewater started in Tagovailoa’s place but was removed from the game with a possible concussion, and Week 6 when Skylar Thompson started the game but was forced to leave with a hand injury. Miami has struggled with injuries at quarterback, but Tagovailoa appears healthy and ready to continue to build on a strong start against the Steelers.

The Lions, meanwhile, seem to have played well at times this year but have struggled when it comes to getting the win. The team is 1-5 and currently holds the worst record in the league. They have been plagued by injuries this year, similar to the Dolphins’ start this season. While only coming away with one win, the Lions averaged 35 points over their first four game, but have managed to score just six total points in their last two games.

Will Miami be able to attack the Lions, using wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to return to their early season explosiveness? Will the Lions, coached by former Dolphins interim head coach Dan Campbell, be more like the early season point-scoring machine or the recent offense that has struggled to find any points?

The line for Sunday’s game has Miami favored y 3.5 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total for the game is a total of 51.5 points.

We set you up for the game with the information you need and the key stats for the contest.

Game: Miami Dolphins (4-3) at Detroit Lions (1-5)

Date/Time: Oct. 30, 2022 / 1 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Series Leader: Dolphins 7-5

Streak: Lions have won the last three

Last game: Lions 32-21 at Miami, 10/21/18 (2018 Week 7)

Last game at site: Lions 20-16 at Detroit, 11/9/14 (2014 Week 10)

Coaches vs. Opponent: Mike McDaniel (0-0 vs. Lions), Dan Campbell (0-0 vs. Dolphins)

TV Broadcast: CBS ( Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Aditi Kinkhabwaia)

Dolphins Radio Broadcast: Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; ESPN 580 AM in Orlando; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West; Dolphins Broadcasters are Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Kim Bokamper; SiriusXM channels: 108/389 (Dolphins), 111/231 (Lions)

Online Streaming: Sling TV; FuboTV; Paramount+ (CBS Local)

SB Nation: Pride of Detroit | @PrideOfDetroit

Weather: Domed stadium; Outside: Cloudy, 56°F

Odds: Dolphins -3.5 | 51.5 O/U (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Referee: Alex Kemp

Dolphins notes:

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 21 of 35 atts. (60 pct.) for 261 yards & TD vs. 0 INTs with 92.7 rating last week. Has 90+ rating in 4 of 5 starts this season. Is 5-1 with 11 TDs vs. 3 INTs for 105.9 rating in 6 career starts vs. NFC.

Running back Raheem Mostert led team with 109 scrimmage yards (79 rush, 30 rec.) & had 1st TD catch of season last week. Has 100+ scrimmage yards & TD in 2 of past 3. Aims for his 4th in row on road with 75+ scrimmage yards.

Running back Chase Edmonds has 50+ scrimmage yards in 3 of his past 4 vs. NFC North.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill had team-high 7 catches for 72 yards last week. Aims for 5th in row with 7+ catches. Has 70+ rec. yards in 4 of 5 career games vs. NFC North. Has 397 rec. yards (132.3 per game) in 3 road games this season. Leads NFL with 57 catches & 773 rec. yards in 2022.

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle led team with 88 rec. yards in Week 7 & aims for 3rd in row with 85+ rec. yards. Has 531 rec. yards (106.2 per game) in his past 5 vs. NFC. Hill & Waddle (621 rec. yards) are only pair of teammates each with 600+ rec. yards in 2022.

Tight end Mike Gesicki has 6+ catches in 2 of his past 3 vs. NFC.

Cornerback Xavien Howard has PD in 2 of his past 3 on road & 5 of his past 6 vs. NFC. Leads NFL with 27 INTs since 2017.

Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene had 1st-career INT last week. Aims for 3rd in row with PD.

Cornerback Justin Bethel had 7 tackles & INT in Week 7. Aims for 3rd in row with PD.

Safety Jevon Holland had 5 tackles & 2nd INT of season in Week 7. Aims for 3rd in row with 5+ tackles.

Linebacker Jaelan Phillips had career-high 8 tackles, 2 TFL & 1.5 sacks last week.

Lions notes:

Quarterback Jared Goff has 849 pass yards (283 per game) & 10 TDs vs. 2 INTs for 107.7 rating in 3 home starts in 2022. Has 115+ rating in 5 of his past 7 home starts. Aims for his 3rd in row at home with 4+ TD passes & 100+ rating & 8th in row at home with 2+ TD passes. Passed for 355 yards in his last start vs. Mia. (11/1/20 w/ LAR).

Running back Jamaal Williams rushed for 79 yards last week & aims for his 6th in row with 50+ rush yards. Has 2 rush TDs in 2 of his 3 home games this season.

Running back D’Andre Swift aims for his 3rd in row at home with 85+ scrimmage yards & 4th in row at home with TD.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has 43 receptions (8.6 per game) for 465 yards (93 per game) & 6 rec. TDs in his past 5 at home. Aims for his 6th in row at home with 8+ catches & rec. TD.

Wide receiver Kalif Raymond led team with 5 catches for 75 yards in Week 7 & aims for his 3rd in row 5+ receptions.

Wide receiver Josh Reynolds has 6+ catches & 80+ rec. yards in 3 of his past 4. Aims for his 3rd in row at home with rec. TD.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson has 4 rec. TDs in his past 5 at home. Ranks 3rd among NFC TEs with 315 rec. yards.

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson had 1.5 sacks last week & leads all rookies with 4.5 sacks.

Cornerback Amani Oruwariye had 2nd-career FR last week. Has 6 PD in his past 5 at home & aims for his 4th in row at home with PD.

Cornerback Jeff Okudah had career-high 15 tackles & 5th-career TFL in Week 7.

Safety Deshon Elliott aims for his 3rd in row with TFL & 4th in row with 8+ tackles.

Dolphins-Lions statistical leaders Dolphins Lions Dolphins Lions W 16-10 vs. PIT Last Week L 6-24 at DAL 21.0 (19th) Points For 24.3 (9th) 367.0 (10th) Offense 395.2 (4th) Tua Tagovailoa

101/150, 67.3% (6th), 1,296 yds (22nd), 8.6 avg (1st), 9 TD (T-10th), 3 INT (T-35th), 105.9 rate (4th) Passing Jared Goff 132/212, 62.3% (25th), 1,583 yds (12th), 7.5 avg (T-11th), 11 TD (T-6th), 6 INT (T-59th), 90.6 rate (15th) Raheem Mostert 87 att (16th), 388 yds (20th), 4.5 avg (T-26th), 1 TD (T-46th) Rushing Jamaal Williams 92 att (13th), 411 yds (16th), 4.5 avg (T-26th), 6 TD (T-2nd) Tyreek Hill

57 rec (1st), 773 yds (1st), 13.6 avg (T-31st), 2 TD (T-32nd) Receiving Amon-Ra St. Brown 28 rec (T-42nd), 275 yds (T-65th), 9.8 avg (T-81st), 3 TD (T-12th) 23.6 (23rd) Points Against 32.3 (32nd) 358.4 (21st) Defense 412.2 (32nd) Jaelan Phillips 3 sacks Sacks Aidan Hutchinson (R) 4.5 sacks (T-19th) Jevon Holland 2 INT (T-41st) Interceptions DeShon Elliott, Will Harris 1 INT () -2 (7/9) (T-21st) Take/Give Away -6 (5/11) (30th) Thomas Morstead 45.8 avg (22nd), 40.7 net avg (19th), 13 in 20 (T-7th) Punting Jack Fox 48.7 avg (9th), 39.7 net avg (T-27th), 5 in 20 (T-27th) Jason Sanders 45 pts (T-19th), 15/16 PAT, 10/13 FG Kicking Michael Badgley 6 pts (T-170th), 0/0 PAT, 2/2 FG