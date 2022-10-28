Dolphins vs. Lions Injury Report: Miami gets Keion Crossen and Kader Kohou back; Emmanuel Ogbah, Jaylen Waddle, and Jerome Baker listed as FULL participants in final injury report before Sunday’s matchup vs. Detroit

It’s Friday, so the final injury report before Miami’s week eight matchup vs. the Detroit Lions is officially set, and the Miami Dolphins will be getting some much-needed help in the secondary, among other things.

.@miamidolphins FINAL injury report before sunday’s matchup vs. lions pic.twitter.com/XGy4yIbNvo — josh houtz (@houtz) October 28, 2022

On Friday, cornerbacks Keion Crossen and Kader Kohou were full participants and seem ready to go — barring any setbacks — vs. Detroit.

The defensive line also appears to be getting help from pass-rusher Emmanuel Ogbah, a full participant. He’s still listed as questionable, but this seems promising. Zach Sieler was also healthy on Friday, and Melvin Ingram had another vet rest day, so he should be ready to go vs. Dan Campbell’s team.

Other players that were FULL participants for the Dolphins on Friday include Raheem Mostert, Christian Wilkins, Jerome Baker, Liam Eichenberg, Rob Hunt, Greg Little, and Skylar Thompson.

Tua Tagovailoa should have a healthy Jaylen Waddle (FULL), and Terron Armstead did not participate but has no designation for Sunday. It’s a lot, but thankfully it appears much worse than it is.

It wasn’t all good news, however.

Players listed as questionable for the Dolphins include Tanner Conner, Clayton Fejedelem, Xavien Howard, Thomas Morstead, Durham Smythe, and Emmanuel Ogbah. Mike McDaniel spoke today about how Saturday and Sunday are crucial when evaluating players’ ability to play on game day. So we will see what the future entails.

As for Detroit, they are missing several players in the secondary that should have Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill licking their chops.

Safeties Ifeatu Melifonwu and DeShon Elliott have been ruled out. The same with cornerbacks Mike Hughes and Chase Lucas. Defensive end Charles Harris won’t get his revenge, and their missing offensive tackle, Matt Nielson.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit’s star wide receiver, was listed as questionable but will likely play because he’s got the dog in him. D’Andre Swift is also ready to go, which means the Dolphins will need to bring their A-game on Sunday, despite playing a 1-5 team.

The Dolphins and Lions kick off at 1 PM EDT on Sunday, October 30th.

How are you feeling after seeing the Miami Dolphins' final injury report? Do you like the Dolphins' odds vs. Detroit? Do you feel like this secondary is in a decent spot with Keion Crossen and Kader Kohou back in the lineup — despite all the injuries? Let us know in the comments section below!