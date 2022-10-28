Miami’s offense accomplished something against Pittsburgh that hadn’t been done since losing to the Jaguars in London

The 2021 Miami Dolphins fell to 1-5 with a disappointing 23-20 loss to the previously winless Jacksonville Jaguars while playing in London.

In 2022, under first-year coach Mike McDaniel, Miami (4-3) climbed above .500 with a 16-10 win over Pittsburgh on Sunday Night Football. The win snapped a three-game losing streak. Why bring up one of the lowest points of the last five years?

Well, Miami’s offensive line played as it did back on Oct. 17, 2021 — that’s not a bad thing. The Dolphins didn’t allow a single sack on Sunday night against the Steelers, something this offense hadn’t done since battling Jacksonville, 18 games ago.

“I mean that is all a testament of the work that has been put in, really locking in on our technique, fundamentals, and execution,” left tackle Terron Armstead said when discussing the line’s recent success on Thursday. “We’re looking to get better every day. It’s definitely not one thing. There are a ton of things that go into productive line play.

“And then being able to do it over and over and over, that’s the hard part. “

Armstead returned to action after missing the previous week while Brandon Shell got the nod at right tackle. Guards Liam Eichenberg and Robert Hunt, along with center Connor Williams, started on the inside. That lineup has been the interior of Miami's offensive line for virtually the entire season.

After spending money in free agency to bring in Armstead and Williams, it seems like Miami’s offensive line is slowly beginning to gel in front of third-year quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa. Miami’s 2.1 sacks allowed per game ranks No. 13 in the NFL. Additionally, Miami’s offense is averaging 107 rushing yards over the last three games, an uptick from the season average of 85.4 yards per game.

With a trip to Detriot quickly approaching, the line has a solid chance to keep the success rolling for another week. The Lions enter action allowing an average of 162.8 rushing yards per game, which is the second-worst mark in the NFL. Through the air, Detriot ranks No. 22 in the league by allowing 249 passing yards per game.