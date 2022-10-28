Dolphins fan confidence continues to tick up as we head into Week 8

The Miami Dolphins are 4-3 on the season, in the sixth-seed position in the AFC playoff picture, and continuing to look like a team that can compete within the conference this year. The return of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Week 7 and a defense that led the way to a Sunday Night Football victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers has Miami back to winning football. But, are the fans confident in the direction of the team?

Last week, our SB Nation Reacts confidence poll showed 82 percent of Dolphins fans were confident in the direction of the team. This was an improvement from the previous week, when only 79 percent of the fans felt Miami was headed in the right direction, but well below our season high of 99 percent back in Week4. Now, in Week 8, that upward trend continues as the Week 8 poll results show the fan confidence ticked up to 88 percent.

The Dolphins head out on the road to face the Detroit Lions this weekend. Will the fans continue to see Miami headed in the right direction after Sunday’s game? Make sure you check in next Tuesday as the next SB Nation Reacts polls are released.

