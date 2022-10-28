Miami Dolphins OLB Jaelan Phillips named NFLPA’s Week 8 Community MVP

On the field, Dolphins outside linebacker Jaelen Phillips was everywhere on Sunday, recording eight tackles and 1.5 sacks in Miami’s 16-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. But it is his work off the field should be celebrated more, and this week the NFLPA has done just that, naming Jaelan Phillips their week eight community MVP.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the NFLPA awarded Phillips this honor after the Dolphins pass-rusher “brought 18 rookie teammates with him to visit and encourage 40 youth at the Broward Regional Juvenile Detention Center. “

The NFLPA’s Week 8 Community MVP is Dolphins’ linebacker Jaelen Phillips after he brought 18 rookie teammates with him to visit and encourage 40 youth at the Broward Regional Juvenile Detention Center. pic.twitter.com/cpXmGbE0mo — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2022

The former Miami Hurricanes’ pass-rusher is starting to come into his own this season after spending much of the offseason working on himself and becoming a ‘lean, mean machine.’ His play on the field has been exceptional, and his work off the field is even more impressive.

Phillips spoke earlier in the year about adjusting to the NFL lifestyle but wanting to remain active in the community.

“I’ve been trying to take advantage of the offseason to be involved in as many different things as possible. I think having as much time as we have, I have to spend it doing something positive and so I can kind of schedule things out to where I’m still getting my work in with football, but then I’m also able to continue some of the community work that I’ve been trying to do as well. And so the mentality this offseason, I’m feeling confident. I’m feeling a lot more focused than I was last year because like you said, you’re worried about the draft, you have anxiety and all this stuff. And so for me, being comfortable in my position and just really trying to, like I said, hone in my craft and start strong.”

This Sunday, the Dolphins will need an encore performance from their star pass-rusher as they take on a 1-5 Detroit Lions team that is much better on paper than their record. And with running back D’Andre Swift back in the lineup and Amon Ra St-Brown good to go, the defense could have their hands full.

That’s where Miami can call upon their 6’5, 266-pound EDGE rusher.

Congratulations, Jaelan Phillips. You deserve it!

