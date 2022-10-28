Dolphins vs. Lions Week 8 television coverage

The Miami Dolphins won last week, ending a three-game losing streak and moving them above the 0.500 mark with a 4-3 record. This weekend, they head to Michigan to face the Detroit Lions, a team who has played some good football early this year but are not seeing the results. Detroit is 1-5 on the season, the worst record in the league.

This week’s game has been relegated to fairly low on the CBS slate of games. They are getting the company’s fifth broadcast team, with Andrew Catalon on the play-by-play call, James Lofton providing color commentary, and Aditi Kinkhabwaia on the sidelines.

The broadcast is slated to go to all of Florida except the western end of the panhandle in the Mobile, Alabama market. The southern portion of Georgia will also get the game as the carryover from the Jacksonville and Tallahassee markets. The Montgomery and Birmingham markets in Alabama will get the game, as well as Hawaii, due to the respective college and hometown ties with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

For the Lions side of the broadcast, nearly all of Michigan will air the broadcast.

The 506Sports.com broadcast map is below:

Kickoff for the game is at 1 p.m. ET from Detroit’s Ford Field.