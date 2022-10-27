Thursday Night Football: Baltimore Ravens @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Live Thread & Game Information

Week eight of the 2022 NFL season kicks off this evening with a face-off between the AFC and the NFC. The Baltimore Ravens will travel south to Florida this week to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Ravens come into the week coming off a narrow three-point win over the Cleveland Browns. Tampa enters the week coming off a two-game losing streak at the hands of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers in order. Despite neither team having a stellar record (Ravens 4-5; Buccaneers 3-4) both squads currently hold first place in their respective divisions.

Baltimore Ravens (4-3) 1st AFC North @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) 1st NFC South