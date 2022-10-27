Thursday Night Football Week 8 winners picks: Ravens at Buccaneers

We are on to Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season and that means it is time for another edition of Thursday Night Football. Tonight’s game should be a much better product than some of the recent Thursday games, with the Baltimore Ravens visiting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Can Tom Brady get the Buccaneers back to winning football or will Lamar Jackson and the Ravens continue to roll?

Tampa Bay is leading the NFC South, but they are doing at 3-4 and not looking like a Brady-led team. They are struggling right now and have lost their last two games, dropping their Week 6 game at the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-18 and their Week 7 game at the Carolina Panthers 21-3. They return home now hoping they can right the ship and get back to looking like a contender in the NFC.

The Ravens are 4-3, tied for the lead in the AFC North. They have alternated wins and losses this season, winning in Weeks 1, 3, 5, and 7, while losing in each of the even-numbered weeks. Heading into Week 8, does that trend continue as they travel to Florida on a short week?

With the Thursday night game on tap for tonight, it is time for our next set of winners picks. Throughout the season, here on The Phinsider we run a straight-up winners picks pool among our contributors. We work our way from Week 1 through the Super Bowl to see who can best predict each game of the season.

Marek Brave and James McKinney came out of Week 7 with the best weekly results, both going 10-4. Josh Houtz and Jake Mendel were next, coming in at 9-5, while CT Smith finished 8-6. I brought up the rear at 7-7.

Our updated overall standings for the season are: \

Marek Brave: 60-47-1

James McKinney: 59-48-1

Josh Houtz: 56-51-1

Kevin Nogle: 54-53-1

CT Smith: 54-53-1

Jake Mendel: 53-54-1

Here are our Thursday Night Football picks for this week. You can also check out any picks against the spread or point total over/under picks in the graphic below, brought to us by Tallysight. Odds for the game are brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook.