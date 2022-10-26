Terron Armstead and Xavien Howard are among five Dolphins to not practice on Wednesday

Five players, including left tackle Terron Armstead and cornerback Xavien Howard, did not participate in Miami’s practice on Wednesday.

Armstead (toe), Howard (groin), safety Clayton Fejedelem (groin), linebacker Melvin Ingram (vet rest) and tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring) did not participate. Each of those five, however, played in the team’s win over Pittsburgh.

Dolphins Wednesday injury report. In addition to Armstead, Fejedelem and Ingram, Howard and Smythe were also sidelined. pic.twitter.com/tMReVF6oLx — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) October 26, 2022

The team listed 10 players as limited, including defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (back), cornerback Kader Kohou (oblique), and cornerback Keion Crossen (knee), who all missed the 16-10 win on Sunday Night Football.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was listed as a full participant with a hand injury.

For Detriot, nine players did not take part in practice, including defensive end Charles Harris (groin), a former first-round pick by the Dolphins, tight end T.J Hockenson (knee) and wide receiver Josh Reynolds (knee).

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St.Brown was limited as he works his way through concussion protocol and running back D’Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) was a full-go after missing last week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Tackle Austin Jackson was designated to return from injured reserve two weeks ago but is yet to return to the practice field.