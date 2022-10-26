Chicago Bears trade defensive end Robert Quinn to Philadelphia Eagles; a move that affects the Miami Dolphins in multiple ways

The Chicago Bears traded former Miami Dolphins defensive end, Robert Quinn, to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth round pick on Wednesday.

Source: The Bears are picking $7.1 million of DE Robert Quinn’s remaining salary for the season. That means the Eagles will pay him a little more than $700K (the vet minimum) for the rest of the year. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 26, 2022

Quinn, now 32 years old, posted 18.5 sacks in 2021, however he has not gotten his footing in 2022 as of yet. He has just eight tackles and one sack so far through seven games played.

The trade has significance for the Dolphins in a couple of different ways. First, Miami travels to Chicago to face the Bears in week nine and will now potentially have an easier time dealing with their pass rush.

Second, the Philadelphia Eagles remain the league’s only unbeaten team on the year and now add a once productive player to a group of pass rushers that already boasts Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham on the outside, while Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox and Jordan Davis generate pressure up the middle.

As we all know, the 1972 Miami Dolphins are the only undefeated team to win the Super Bowl, and while the 2022 Philadelphia Eagles are a long ways away from doing so themselves, any additions to their squad, while being celebrated by the Philadelphia fanbase, will be maligned by Miami’s if the Eagles continue to stockpile wins week in and week out.