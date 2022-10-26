Dolphins Reacts Survey: Week 8 fan confidence poll

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Miami Dolphins fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Miami Dolphins came out firing on Sunday Night Football, with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returning to the lineup after missing two games with a concussion and immediately looking like he was back in rhythm. The offense stalled after the first few drives, however, with Miami’s defense stepping up to put away the Pittsburgh Steelers and secure the 16-10 victory.

Miami showed some of the offensive explosiveness they had early in the year, and the defense played more like the dominant defense expected this season. It was a strong all-around performance, even if there were plenty of question marks that still need to be answered and adjustments that need to be made.

