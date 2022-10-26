Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Playing both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe was all part of the Patriots’ ‘plan’ - Pats Pulpit

Jets trade for James Robinson from Jaguars after Breece Hall’s injury - Gang Green Nation

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson was acquired by Jets to replace injured rookie Breece Hall





Bills vs Packers Week 8: Tre’Davious White progressing in return - Buffalo Rumblings

White is nearing a return to game action after a November 2021 ACL tear

AFC NORTH:

Day After Thoughts: Unconvincing Win, Special Teams Is Critical, Patrick Queen On the Rise - Baltimore Beatdown

Thoughts after the Ravens defeated the Browns 23-20





The Steelers continued to make mistakes in loss to the Dolphins - Behind the Steel Curtain

Nothing original about the Steelers 16-10 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football. Pittsburgh continued to use its same old and tired script.





4 things we learned from the Bengals’ blowout win over the Falcons - Cincy Jungle

Yards are coming easy now. Easier than ever before.





Browns trade rumors: Kareem Hunt, D’Ernest Johnson should be moveable - Dawgs By Nature

Browns have an excess that could bring a good return

AFC SOUTH:

NFL trade rumors: Should the Houston Texans trade Brandin Cooks? - Battle Red Blog

Is the #1 receiver worth another 2023 draft pick?





Titans continue showing faith in Dennis Daley - Music City Miracles

The Titans decided to stay the course at left tackle





Jaguars trade running back James Robinson to Jets after Breece Hall injury - Big Cat Country

Jacksonville Jaguars traded running back James Robinson to New York Jets following Breece Hall’s Week 7 injury.





Colts bench Matt Ryan: Sam Ehlinger to start at quarterback for 2022 Season - Stampede Blue

Indianapolis Colts are sitting Matt Ryan and starting QB Sam Ehlinger for remainder of 2022 season

AFC WEST:

Nathaniel Hackett fails to take responsibility for Broncos clown show - Mile High Report

According to Hackett, he’s doing his job. His offensive staff is doing its job. It’s the players who aren’t executing and taking advantage of his Bill Walsh-esque playcalling.





Chargers News: Mike Williams to “miss some time” with high ankle sprain - Bolts From The Blue

The expectation is 3-4 weeks or potentially a stint on IR.





Raiders-Texans Week 7review: 4th quarter dominance was key - Silver And Black Pride

Las Vegas made plays when it had to in Week 7





Chiefs-49ers: JuJu Smith-Schuster credits ‘Call of Duty’ for big day - Arrowhead Pride

After it exploded in San Francisco, put the Kansas City offense in S-Tier.

NFC EAST:

Playoffs? Yes, the Giants are now expected to make the playoffs - Big Blue View

Analytical models now overwhelmingly project the Giants to reach the postseason





Eagles’ head coach Nick Sirianni is the best in his class - Bleeding Green Nation

Eagles have nailed another hire





5 stars from the Cowboys’ 24-6 win over the Lions - Blogging The Boys

A sight for sore eyes, Dak Prescott took home the win and a spot on this week’s 5 stars along with a few other Cowboys.





Chase Young is “more than likely” to return to practice on Wednesday, but unlikely to play vs the Colts - Hogs Haven

Chase Young could be back soon

NFC NORTH:

It’s time for the Packers to be sellers at the trade deadline - Acme Packing Company

The Packers are in the midst of a three game losing streak to bad teams, showing it is time to face the music.





Lions injury update: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown ‘cleared’ concussion tests, should play vs. Dolphins - Pride Of Detroit

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown is on his way to clearing concussion protocol and is expected to play vs. the Dolphins.





Bears at Patriots week 7: Chicago deflates New England’s season in MNF victory - Windy City Gridiron

Belichick’s magic didn’t work on this young quarterback, but the Bears offensive and defensive game-plans sure did.





Justin Jefferson and the quest for 2,000 yards - Daily Norseman

Can he get there?

NFC SOUTH:

The liabilities that have the Saints wasting an entire season - Canal Street Chronicles

They find different ways to lose.





3 Up, 3 Down: Kyle Pitts quiet again in a losing effort - The Falcoholic

It’s been a very slow start for the Pro Bowl tight end, and he was a near non-factor in the blowout





Monday Morning Optimist: Steve Wilks is earning his shot - Cat Scratch Reader

The hometown hero picked up his first win as Panthers head coach. Everything else can be put aside for a week to enjoy that feeling.





Tom Brady is the latest in a long line of Buccaneers’ QBs who deserve blame for poor play - Bucs Nation

The Buccaneers struggles are more than just coaching and play calling

NFC WEST:

49ers news: Do the 49ers have a coaching problem in Kyle Shanahan? - Niners Nation

The 49ers are showing cracks of being a poorly-coached football team after two ugly losses. Is it time to panic?





Warner Vision - Revenge of the Birds

In my opinion, one of the key table setting moments during the week prior to the Cardinals’ 42-34 win over the Saints was Kyler Murray confiding to the media that "It’s not the system. Guys are...





Why Seahawks’ John Schneider should win NFL’s Executive of the Year - Field Gulls

Every year the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) selects an NFL Executive of the Year.





Rams trade rumors: Offered 4 picks, Cam Akers for Christian McCaffrey - Turf Show Times

Les Snead sounds intent on adding a running back