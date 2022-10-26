Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Playing both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe was all part of the Patriots’ ‘plan’ - Pats Pulpit
Related: Instant analysis from Patriots’ 33-14 loss to Bears
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Jets trade for James Robinson from Jaguars after Breece Hall’s injury - Gang Green Nation
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson was acquired by Jets to replace injured rookie Breece Hall
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Bills vs Packers Week 8: Tre’Davious White progressing in return - Buffalo Rumblings
White is nearing a return to game action after a November 2021 ACL tear
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Day After Thoughts: Unconvincing Win, Special Teams Is Critical, Patrick Queen On the Rise - Baltimore Beatdown
Thoughts after the Ravens defeated the Browns 23-20
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
The Steelers continued to make mistakes in loss to the Dolphins - Behind the Steel Curtain
Nothing original about the Steelers 16-10 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football. Pittsburgh continued to use its same old and tired script.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
4 things we learned from the Bengals’ blowout win over the Falcons - Cincy Jungle
Yards are coming easy now. Easier than ever before.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Browns trade rumors: Kareem Hunt, D’Ernest Johnson should be moveable - Dawgs By Nature
Browns have an excess that could bring a good return
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
NFL trade rumors: Should the Houston Texans trade Brandin Cooks? - Battle Red Blog
Is the #1 receiver worth another 2023 draft pick?
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Titans continue showing faith in Dennis Daley - Music City Miracles
The Titans decided to stay the course at left tackle
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jaguars trade running back James Robinson to Jets after Breece Hall injury - Big Cat Country
Jacksonville Jaguars traded running back James Robinson to New York Jets following Breece Hall’s Week 7 injury.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Colts bench Matt Ryan: Sam Ehlinger to start at quarterback for 2022 Season - Stampede Blue
Indianapolis Colts are sitting Matt Ryan and starting QB Sam Ehlinger for remainder of 2022 season
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Nathaniel Hackett fails to take responsibility for Broncos clown show - Mile High Report
According to Hackett, he’s doing his job. His offensive staff is doing its job. It’s the players who aren’t executing and taking advantage of his Bill Walsh-esque playcalling.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: Mike Williams to “miss some time” with high ankle sprain - Bolts From The Blue
The expectation is 3-4 weeks or potentially a stint on IR.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders-Texans Week 7review: 4th quarter dominance was key - Silver And Black Pride
Las Vegas made plays when it had to in Week 7
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs-49ers: JuJu Smith-Schuster credits ‘Call of Duty’ for big day - Arrowhead Pride
After it exploded in San Francisco, put the Kansas City offense in S-Tier.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Playoffs? Yes, the Giants are now expected to make the playoffs - Big Blue View
Analytical models now overwhelmingly project the Giants to reach the postseason
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Eagles’ head coach Nick Sirianni is the best in his class - Bleeding Green Nation
Eagles have nailed another hire
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
5 stars from the Cowboys’ 24-6 win over the Lions - Blogging The Boys
A sight for sore eyes, Dak Prescott took home the win and a spot on this week’s 5 stars along with a few other Cowboys.
Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)
Chase Young is “more than likely” to return to practice on Wednesday, but unlikely to play vs the Colts - Hogs Haven
Chase Young could be back soon
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
It’s time for the Packers to be sellers at the trade deadline - Acme Packing Company
The Packers are in the midst of a three game losing streak to bad teams, showing it is time to face the music.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Lions injury update: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown ‘cleared’ concussion tests, should play vs. Dolphins - Pride Of Detroit
Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown is on his way to clearing concussion protocol and is expected to play vs. the Dolphins.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Bears at Patriots week 7: Chicago deflates New England’s season in MNF victory - Windy City Gridiron
Belichick’s magic didn’t work on this young quarterback, but the Bears offensive and defensive game-plans sure did.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Justin Jefferson and the quest for 2,000 yards - Daily Norseman
Can he get there?
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
The liabilities that have the Saints wasting an entire season - Canal Street Chronicles
They find different ways to lose.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
3 Up, 3 Down: Kyle Pitts quiet again in a losing effort - The Falcoholic
It’s been a very slow start for the Pro Bowl tight end, and he was a near non-factor in the blowout
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Monday Morning Optimist: Steve Wilks is earning his shot - Cat Scratch Reader
The hometown hero picked up his first win as Panthers head coach. Everything else can be put aside for a week to enjoy that feeling.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Tom Brady is the latest in a long line of Buccaneers’ QBs who deserve blame for poor play - Bucs Nation
The Buccaneers struggles are more than just coaching and play calling
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers news: Do the 49ers have a coaching problem in Kyle Shanahan? - Niners Nation
The 49ers are showing cracks of being a poorly-coached football team after two ugly losses. Is it time to panic?
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Warner Vision - Revenge of the Birds
In my opinion, one of the key table setting moments during the week prior to the Cardinals’ 42-34 win over the Saints was Kyler Murray confiding to the media that "It’s not the system. Guys are...
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Why Seahawks’ John Schneider should win NFL’s Executive of the Year - Field Gulls
Every year the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) selects an NFL Executive of the Year.
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Rams trade rumors: Offered 4 picks, Cam Akers for Christian McCaffrey - Turf Show Times
Les Snead sounds intent on adding a running back
Loading comments...