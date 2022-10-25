Dolphins sign wide receiver Calvin Jackson Jr. and defensive back Jamal Perry to the practice squad

The Miami Dolphins announced four roster moves on Tuesday afternoon. The team placed Brandon Jones on injured reserve and receiver Freddie Swain on the practice squad/injured list.

Additionally, the team added wide receiver Calvin Jackson Jr. and defensive back Jamal Perry to the practice squad. Perry signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and has played 31 games for the Dolphins since 2019. Perry has 72 tackles and one interception in his time with the team. Opposing quarterbacks have a 66.7 completion percentage when targeting him in coverage.

Jackson signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent this offseason after being a second-team All-Pac 12 selection at Washington State in 2021. Jackson, the son of former Dolphins safety Calvin Jackson, scored seven touchdowns and captured 66 passes for 987 yards as a senior in college.

The signing of Jackson fills the void left by Swain, who had been on Miami’s practice squad since Sept. 2.

Jackson and Perry join cornerback Kalon Barnes, defensive tackle Josiah Bronson, defensive end Big Kat Bryant, cornerback Tino Ellis, offensive lineman James Empey, linebacker Cameron Goode, safety Verone McKinley III, running back La’Mical Perine, wide receive Braylon Sanders, quarterback Reid Sinnett, tackle Kion Smith, defensive lineman Ben Stille and defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman on the team’s practice squad.