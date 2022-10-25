Tua Takes Down Pittsburgh | Week 7 Film Analysis

Tua Tagovailoa is back and so is Tua Tuesday! The Miami Dolphins had another huge win over the Pittsburgh Steelers with Tua at the helm and the offense is back to what we all know it can be.

Before we jump into the tape there is one thing I want to discuss. Tua has been executing at such a high level but there is one thing that has to improve for Miami to make a deep run in the playoffs. He has to be more careful with the ball down the stretch in games where they have the lead. This glared its ugly head on the final boot play of the game where he was almost picked off on a 3rd down that would have given the Steelers even better field position on their final drive.

Today we are breaking down 13 total clips, 9 good, 3 bad, and 1 no grade. I hope y’all enjoy!