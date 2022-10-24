 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cornerback Byron Jones is not ready return to practice for the Miami Dolphins

Jones has been sidelined since March.

By Jake Mendel
/ new
Miami Dolphins v New Orleans Saints Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Cornerback Byron Jones had surgery on his ankle in late March and coach Mike McDaniel does not expect the eighth-year pro to be activated off the physically unable to perform list this week.

McDaniel, when asked if Jones would return to practice this week, said that it’s been a frustrating process for all parties.

“Those things respond differently for different people,” McDaniel added on Monday afternoon.

Jones played 16 games for the Dolphins last year before playing 14 games in 2020, after signing a five-year contract with the franchise that offseason. Opposing quarterbacks completed 63 percent of passes and scored three touchdowns against Jones last year.

The Dolphins have struggled with injuries in the secondary with Nik Needham and Trill Williams both being on injured reserve and not expected to return this season. The hope is that Jones will return soon and with that in mind, Noah Igbinoghene and Justin Bethel delivered in a big way with interceptions of Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett on Sunday Night Football.

Looking ahead to Sunday’s game against Detriot, Miami is hopeful defensive back Keion Crossen (knee) and Kader Kohou (oblique) can return to action after missing Sunday’s 16-10 win over the Steelers.

Loading comments...