Cornerback Byron Jones is not ready return to practice for the Miami Dolphins

Cornerback Byron Jones had surgery on his ankle in late March and coach Mike McDaniel does not expect the eighth-year pro to be activated off the physically unable to perform list this week.

McDaniel, when asked if Jones would return to practice this week, said that it’s been a frustrating process for all parties.

Don't expect to see Byron Jones this week. The whole process is definitely frustrating for all parties, Coach says. How people recover from things are individualistic and it's not due to a lack of effort from Byron or the medical staff. Timetable remains uncertain. — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 24, 2022

“Those things respond differently for different people,” McDaniel added on Monday afternoon.

Jones played 16 games for the Dolphins last year before playing 14 games in 2020, after signing a five-year contract with the franchise that offseason. Opposing quarterbacks completed 63 percent of passes and scored three touchdowns against Jones last year.

The Dolphins have struggled with injuries in the secondary with Nik Needham and Trill Williams both being on injured reserve and not expected to return this season. The hope is that Jones will return soon and with that in mind, Noah Igbinoghene and Justin Bethel delivered in a big way with interceptions of Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett on Sunday Night Football.

Looking ahead to Sunday’s game against Detriot, Miami is hopeful defensive back Keion Crossen (knee) and Kader Kohou (oblique) can return to action after missing Sunday’s 16-10 win over the Steelers.