A short time ago, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel met with the media for his Monday afternoon press conference. The first question he was asked was from the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson regarding the health of Miami’s playmaking safety, Brandon Jones.

Here’s what McDaniel said:

brandon jones will be placed on IR according to Mike McDaniel.



"we're getting some second opinions...we should know more by wednesday. but i'm not too excited about it."



hesitant to say he wont' play again this year, but it doesn't sound good. — josh houtz (@houtz) October 24, 2022



Jones has been sensational since joining the Dolphins in 2020. The former third-round pick (70th overall) has quickly become a fan favorite for his hard-hitting play. During his first three seasons, Jones has appeared in 38 games for Miami, starting in 24 of them.

Jones was on pace this season for career highs in several key categories. And his three pass breakups were already a career-best through seven games. But, unfortunately, he will now be placed on injured reserve, according to Mike McDaniel. Jones will miss at least four games on IR, but there’s a chance it could be season-ending.

brandon jones hitting hard pic.twitter.com/jSBDmXfiuT — josh houtz (@houtz) October 24, 2022

With Jones out of the lineup, Clayton Fejedelem got some important reps for Miami's secondary. He had a fingertip breakup that prevented a big play and made another key stop on a third and one. Rookie Verone McKinley III made his NFL debut and could see an expanded role moving forward. Eric Rowe will also get more action.

Losing a player like Brandon Jones is a massive gut punch to Miami’s defense. A defense that was already wearing thin in the secondary. It’s now up to some of Miami’s depth players to step up and perhaps Chris Grier and Miami’s front office to find another cornerback.

The trade deadline is next Tuesday, November 1st.

What are your thoughts on the Dolphins placing Brandon Jones on injured reserve? Who do you think steps up in his absence? Should the Dolphins be looking for a cornerback before next Tuesday’s trade deadline? Let us know in the comments section below!