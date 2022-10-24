The Miami Dolphins came away with a 16-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football last night. The win feature an explosive offense early in the contest that struggled to keep its rhythm throughout the game, while the defense stepped up to carry the team down the stretch.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned for the Dolphins after missing the previous two weeks with a concussion. He finished the game 21-for-35 for 261 yards with a touchdown, giving him a 92.7 passer rating on the night. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill caught seven passes for 72 yards, while Jaylen Waddle added 88 yards on four receptions. Running back Raheem Mostert carried the ball 16 times for 79 yards and caught four passes for 30 yards and the touchdown pass from Tagovailoa.

On defense, linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel recorded a game-high 10 tackles, while linebacker Jaelan Phillips had 1.5 sacks and defensive lineman Christian Wilkins recorded the other half sack. Safety Jevon Holland and cornerbacks Justin Bethel and Noah Igbinoghene each recorded an interception, including Holland and Igbinoghene’s picks three minutes apart to seal the game late in the fourth quarter.

There are plenty of things for Miami to address, especially when it comes to the offensive struggle in the second half, but it is also a Victory Monday, so we will save some of the deeper analysis for another article. Instead, it is time to just enjoy some of the best pictures from Sunday’s game: