3 Reasons Why The Dolphins Beat The Steelers In Week 7 - 2022

Game Summary:

Back to winning ways.

The Miami Dolphins snapped their 3-game losing streak with a 16-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7, and improved to 4-3 on the season. It certainly wasn’t pretty, but in this league, you take what you can get.

Here’s three reasons why the Dolphins beat the Steelers in Week 7:

Reason 1: Defense Showed Up

Three interceptions, two sacks, and crucially, only 10 points allowed.

The Dolphins’ defense did what they do best on Sunday night, executing their “bend-don’t-break” defense to perfection. While the Dolphins gave up 341 yards of total offense (well above Pittsburgh’s season average of 298.6), the Steelers’ offense never really looked like scoring. Bar a miraculous catch by Steelers’ receiver George Pickens, their offense simply couldn’t break through a stout Dolphins defense, and only managed 10 points.

Even with a truckload of injuries, defensive coordinator Josh Boyer did well keeping the Steelers at bay, and it helped the Dolphins to a win.

Reason 2: Fast Start

While the Dolphins’ offense wasn’t at their best yesterday, the first quarter was an exception. The Dolphins flew out of the gates to start the game, and generated just enough momentum to see them through the rest of the night.

On the game’s opening drive, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa led the Dolphins 71 yards down the field, surgically ripping apart the Steelers’ defense. A 20-yard throw to Jaylen Waddle here, a 17-yard throw to Tyreek Hill there, all capped off by a 8-yard touchdown pass to running back Raheem Mostert.

It was quick, it was fast, and it set the tone for the rest of the game. The Dolphins ended the first quarter with 13 points, 10 first downs, and 231 yards of total offense, laying the foundation for their victory.

Reason 3: Jason Sanders

A man who’s been heavily criticized over his performances in the past two seasons, Jason Sanders showed up in Week 7. Say what you want about him, but he was responsible for 10 of Miami’s 16 points last night, and deserves credit for doing so. He was a perfect 3/3 on his field goal attempts, including two from 40+ yards.

In scrappy, hard-fought games, special teams can often be the difference, and it certainly was for the Dolphins last night.

Game Preview:

The Dolphins travel to Michigan next week to take on the 1-5 Detroit Lions, who are coming off a 6-24 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7.

The Dolphins are clearly the better team here, and have a golden opportunity to improve to 5-3 on the season and steer their ship back on course for the playoffs.

What did you think of the Dolphins’ win in Week 7 over the Steelers? Leave your thoughts in the comments below!