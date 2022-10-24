Steelers vs. Dolphins final: Miami fans react to Dolphins win

The Miami Dolphins came away with a 16-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football. The Dolphins were not perfect in the game, but they were able to jump out to an early lead, then rely on the defense to lead them to the victory. The game featured the return of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he missed the last two games with a concussion, as well as the celebration of the 1972 Perfect Season.

But, at the end of the day, it is the win that matters, and the Dolphins were able to get that. Tagovailoa finished 21-for-35 for 261 yards with a touchdown, while running back Raheem Mostert ran the ball 16 times for 79 yards. Receiver Jaylen Waddle finished the game with four receptions for 88 yards, while Mostert also caught four passes, picking up 30 yards with a touchdown. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill led the way with seven receptions, gaining 72 yards. Receiver Trent Sherfield and tight end Mike Gesicki each had three receptions, with Sherfield gaining 44 yards and Gesicki picking up 27 yards.

On the defense, linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel led the team with 10 tackles, while linebacker Jaelan Phillips recorded 1.5 sacks with defensive lineman Christian Wilkins cleaning up the other half sack. The key for Miami’s success came in the secondary, despite the unit being decimated by injuries all season long. Xavien Howard shut down one side of the field all night, while cornerback Justin Bethel and safety Jevon Holland each recorded an interception. The game was sealed by a third interception, with cornerback Noah Igbinoghene toe-tapping at the goal line to come away with the pick and ending a game-winning scoring possibility from the Steelers.

After the game, I asked Twitter for their reactions to the game, requesting gif answers only. Here are some of the responses:

We also had a Bills fan sneak into the replies and it seems like a perfect response: