Steelers vs. Dolphins Sunday Night Football inactive players lists

The Miami Dolphins are 90 minutes away from their Sunday Night Football kickoff against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Both teams have released their respective inactive players lists for the game, cutting their regular season 53-man active roster to the game-day limit of 46 players.

For Miami, running back Myles Gaskin, wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, quarterback Skylar Thompson, defensive back Keion Crossen, cornerback Kader Kohou, and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah. Miami heads into this game with starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa scheduled to return after missing two games with a concussion and Teddy Bridgewater set to serve as the backup; Thompson was injured last week when he started in place of Tagovailoa and was listed as questionable for today’s game as he deals with a right thumb injury.

The Steelers’ side of the inactive list includes wide receiver Steven Sims, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, quarterback Mason Rudolph, guard Kendrick Green, and linebacker Mark Robinson. Sims was ruled out of the game on Friday as he deals with a hamstring injury. Witherspoon, who is also dealing with a hamstring issue, is missing his fourth straight game due to the injury.

Kickoff for the Sunday Night Football game is at 8:20 p.m. ET.