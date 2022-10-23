2022 NFL Week 7 winners picks from The Phinsider

There are 12 games on the NFL schedule for this Sunday of Week 7 and our group of contributors will provide you with our expert winners picks for all of them. The early timeslot will feature the Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys broadcast across most of the country on CBS, while FOX will highlight the Green Bay Packers at Washington Commanders contest. FOX, who has the doubleheader this weekend, will primarily broadcast the Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers in the late time slot.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins will then end the day with a Sunday Night Football matchup on NBC. Both teams will see their starting quarterback return after sustaining concussions recently. Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett was cleared on Friday after sustaining the injury last week while Dolphins starter Tua Tagovailoa missed the last two games due to the injury.

Every week here on The Phinsider, we pick the straight-up winner for each game on the schedule. We run the pool through the Super Bowl, tracking how each of our contributors does throughout the year. We will crown a champion from the group after the Super Bowl.

We evenly split the Thursday game this week, with Marek Brave, James McKinney, and Josh Houtz all correctly predicting the Arizona Cardinals win over the New Orleans Saints. CT Smith, Jake Mendel, and I were all on the wrong side of the result.

Including Thursday’s game, Brave is on top of the season standings at 51-43-1. McKinney sits at 50-44-1, while Houtz is 48-46-1. I am 47-47-1 for the season, followed by Smith at 46-48-1 and Mendel is 45-49-1.

While we focus primarily on the straight-up winners picks, our contributors also have the opportunity to make picks against the spread and for the point total. You can check out those picks in the widget below, provided to us by Tallysight.

Here are our Sunday picks for Week 7. We will post our Monday picks tomorrow morning.