Sunday Night Football: Pittsburg Steelers @ Miami Dolphins Live Thread & Game Information

Our Miami Dolphins started out the season red-hot behind the red-hot arm of starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Following the injury to Tua in the fourth game of the season, the team then dropped their next three contest. The Dolphins will be looking to bounce back in a big way this evening against the Pittsburg Steelers. This game will not only mark the return of Miami’s starter Tagovailoa but the return to Miami by former head coach Brian Flores who now serves as the senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach for the Steelers.
On the other side of the ball, the Steelers are having an even rougher season than our Phins having dropped four of six games. After winning their first game of the season over the Cincinnati Bengals the Steelers dropped four games in a row before defeating the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend. With the return of Tua the Dolphins should be fired up in their effort to stop Pittsburgh from defeating two Florida teams in a row.
Please use this afternoon’s live game thread to follow and discuss tonight’s game between your Miami Dolphins and the Pittsburg Steelers. As always all site rules apply to the live game threads as they do in any other post on the site. Also please remember that SBNation is very strict on sharing, requesting, or even discussing illegal game streams. Doing so can cost you a warning or a complete banning from the entire platform.
Pittsburg Steelers (2-4) 4th AFC North @ Miami Dolphins (3-3) 3rd AFC East
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
- When: Sunday, October 23rd, 8:20 PM EST
- TV: NBC
- Streaming: Sling TV; FuboTV; Peacock; NFL+ (after the conclusion of the game)
- Broadcast Team: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark
- Radio Broadcast: Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; ESPN 580 AM in Orlando; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West
- Sattelite Radio Broadcast: SiriusXM: 83/226 (Steelers), 85/225 (Dolphins)
- Radio Broadcast Team: Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Kim Bokamper
- Spanish Radio Broadcast Team: Roly Martin & Eduardo Martell
- Odds: Miami Dolphins -7.5
- Over/Under: 45.5
- Game Time Weather: Clear, 78°F
- All-Time Head To Head: Steelers lead 13-11 (regular season); Tied 2-2 (postseason)
- Most Recent Meeting: Steelers won 27-14 at Pittsburgh, 10/28/19 (2019 Week 8)
- Pittsburgh Steelers SBNation Site: www.behindthesteelcurtain.com
- Behind The Steel Curtain Twitter: @btsteelcurtain
