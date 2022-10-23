Sunday Night Football: Pittsburg Steelers @ Miami Dolphins Live Thread & Game Information

Our Miami Dolphins started out the season red-hot behind the red-hot arm of starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Following the injury to Tua in the fourth game of the season, the team then dropped their next three contest. The Dolphins will be looking to bounce back in a big way this evening against the Pittsburg Steelers. This game will not only mark the return of Miami’s starter Tagovailoa but the return to Miami by former head coach Brian Flores who now serves as the senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach for the Steelers.

Miami Dolphins games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the Dolphins, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage; and choose from a selection of packages including Sports Extra or NFL RedZone. Sign up now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $35, now $17.50 + add any Extra package for half off too!) Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels.

On the other side of the ball, the Steelers are having an even rougher season than our Phins having dropped four of six games. After winning their first game of the season over the Cincinnati Bengals the Steelers dropped four games in a row before defeating the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend. With the return of Tua the Dolphins should be fired up in their effort to stop Pittsburgh from defeating two Florida teams in a row.

Please use this afternoon’s live game thread to follow and discuss tonight’s game between your Miami Dolphins and the Pittsburg Steelers. As always all site rules apply to the live game threads as they do in any other post on the site. Also please remember that SBNation is very strict on sharing, requesting, or even discussing illegal game streams. Doing so can cost you a warning or a complete banning from the entire platform.

Pittsburg Steelers (2-4) 4th AFC North @ Miami Dolphins (3-3) 3rd AFC East