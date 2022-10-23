Week 7 Late Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Please use this thread to discuss today’s early afternoon games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing any illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary ban or a permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.
Week 7 Late After Noon Games
New York Jets (4-2) 2nd AFC East @ Denver Broncos (2-4) 3rd AFC West
- Where: Empower Field, Denver, Colorado
- When: 4:05 PM
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 712
- Line: Jets -1.5
- Over/Under: 41.5
Houston Texans (1-3-1) 4th AFC South @ Las Vegas Raiders (1-4) 4th AFC West
- Where: Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 713
- Line: Raiders -7
- Over/Under: 46
Seattle Seahawks (3-3) 3rd NFC West @ Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) 2nd AFC West
- Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 714
- Line: Chargers -5
- Over/Under: 50.5
Kansas City Chiefs (4-2) 1st AFC West @ San Francisco 49ers (3-3) 1st NFC West
- Where: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 715
- Line: Chiefs -1
- Over/Under: 49
Loading comments...