Week 7 Late Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Week 7 Late After Noon Games

Week 7 Late After Noon Games

New York Jets (4-2) 2nd AFC East @ Denver Broncos (2-4) 3rd AFC West

Where: Empower Field, Denver, Colorado

Empower Field, Denver, Colorado When: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM TV: CBS

CBS DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 712

712 Line: Jets -1.5

Jets -1.5 Over/Under: 41.5

Houston Texans (1-3-1) 4th AFC South @ Las Vegas Raiders (1-4) 4th AFC West

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada When: 4:05 PM EST

4:05 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 713

713 Line: Raiders -7

Raiders -7 Over/Under: 46

Seattle Seahawks (3-3) 3rd NFC West @ Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) 2nd AFC West

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California When: 4:25 PM EST

4:25 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 714

714 Line: Chargers -5

Chargers -5 Over/Under: 50.5

Kansas City Chiefs (4-2) 1st AFC West @ San Francisco 49ers (3-3) 1st NFC West