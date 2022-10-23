Week 7 Early Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Please use this thread to discuss today’s early afternoon games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing any illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary ban or a permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.

Week 7 Early Afternoon Games

Atlanta Falcons (3-3) 2nd NFC South @ Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) 2nd AFC North

Where: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 709

709 Line: Bengals -6.5

Bengals -6.5 Over/Under: 47

Detroit Lions (1-4) 4th NFC North @ Dallas Cowboy (4-2) 3rd NFC East

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 706

706 Line: Cowboys -6.5

Cowboys -6.5 Over/Under: 49

Green Bay Packers (3-3) 2nd NFC North @ Washington Commanders (2-4) 4th NFC East

Where: FedEx Field, North Englewood, Maryland

FedEx Field, North Englewood, Maryland When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 711

711 Line: Packers -4.5

Packers -4.5 Over/Under: 41.5

Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) 2nd AFC South @ Tennessee Titans (3-2) 1st AFC South

Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 707

707 Line: Titans -2.5

Titans -2.5 Over/Under: 41.5

New York Giants (5-1) 2nd NFC East @ Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4) 3rd AFC South

Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 710

710 Line: Jaguars -3

Jaguars -3 Over/Under: 43.5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) 1st NFC South @ Carolina Panthers (1-5) 4th NFC South

Where: Bank Of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank Of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 708

708 Line: Buccaneers -13

Buccaneers -13 Over/Under: 39.5

Cleveland Browns (2-4) 3rd AFC North @ Baltimore Ravens (3-3) 1st AFC North