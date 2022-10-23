Week 7 Early Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Please use this thread to discuss today’s early afternoon games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing any illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary ban or a permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.
Week 7 Early Afternoon Games
Atlanta Falcons (3-3) 2nd NFC South @ Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) 2nd AFC North
- Where: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 709
- Line: Bengals -6.5
- Over/Under: 47
Detroit Lions (1-4) 4th NFC North @ Dallas Cowboy (4-2) 3rd NFC East
- Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 706
- Line: Cowboys -6.5
- Over/Under: 49
Green Bay Packers (3-3) 2nd NFC North @ Washington Commanders (2-4) 4th NFC East
- Where: FedEx Field, North Englewood, Maryland
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 711
- Line: Packers -4.5
- Over/Under: 41.5
Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) 2nd AFC South @ Tennessee Titans (3-2) 1st AFC South
- Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 707
- Line: Titans -2.5
- Over/Under: 41.5
New York Giants (5-1) 2nd NFC East @ Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4) 3rd AFC South
- Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 710
- Line: Jaguars -3
- Over/Under: 43.5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) 1st NFC South @ Carolina Panthers (1-5) 4th NFC South
- Where: Bank Of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 708
- Line: Buccaneers -13
- Over/Under: 39.5
Cleveland Browns (2-4) 3rd AFC North @ Baltimore Ravens (3-3) 1st AFC North
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 705
- Line: Ravens -6.5
- Over/Under: 45.5
Loading comments...