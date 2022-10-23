Dolphins vs. Steelers: How to watch Week 7 Sunday Night Football

Over the last several years, the Miami Dolphins have not found themselves in the top slot of the NFL’s weekly schedule very often. Later tonight, that is exactly where they will be as they welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers to Hard Rock Stadium. Since NBC took over Sunday Night Football in 2006, with ESPN moving over to the Monday night broadcasts, the Dolphins have appeared on the primetime broadcast just three times. They were actually slotted for a fourth back in 2009, but they were flexed out of the slot and put back into the Sunday afternoon schedule.

The Dolphins actually were in the first edition of NBC’s broadcast of Sunday Night Football, and they faced the Steelers in that contest. That game was played September 7, 2006 - which was actually a Thursday night game as the Steelers celebrated their Super Bowl XL victory from the previous season. Pittsburgh won that game 28-17 at Heinze Field.

Miami next appeared on Sunday Night Football on September 26, 2010. Playing at home, the Dolphins lost to the New York Jets 31-23. They had to wait until the 2017 season to next get the coveted timeslot, this time hosting the Oakland Raiders on November 5. Oakland won that game 27-24.

That marks the extent of Miami’s Sunday Night Football appearances since 2006. The team is 0-3 in those contests, and the league has clearly looked at them as a team not worthy of being scheduled in the Sunday national broadcast spot. Counting scheduled games this year, the Dallas Cowboys have appeared on Sunday Night Football 56 times since 2006; the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers have 42 appearances each. The New England Patriots and the Steelers round out the top five with 41 appearances each.

Around the AFC East, the Patriots’ 41 appearances dominate the eight appearances by the Jets, the seven by the Buffalo Bills, and Miami’s soon-to-be fourth game. Including the Bills’ seven appearances, the five teams with the fewest Sunday night appearances are the Bills, the Tennessee Titans (6), the Cleveland Browns (5), Miami (4), and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2). The schedule makers have clearly not looked at the Dolphins as a ratings draw for the premier broadcast slot.

Tonight, the Dolphins will look to prove them wrong. The return of Tua Tagovailoa following two missed games with a nationally analyzed and league- and union-investigated concussion will draw in viewers. The return of former Dolphins head coach turned Steelers senior defensive assistant coach Brian Flores, who is suing the league and several teams to include the Dolphins for racial discrimination, to Miami will draw in viewers. The Dolphins’ offense, with Tagovailoa at the helm, was explosive early this year and will look to exploit the mismatches wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle as they return to that explosiveness - which will draw in viewers.

Miami can prove they are worthy of the top weekly broadcast with a strong performance on Sunday. They can also fix the fact that they are the only team to not have a win during an NBC Sunday Night Football broadcast. The oddsmakers seem to believe the Dolphins are positioned to win tonight. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Miami is a 7-point favorite in the game; the total points are set at 45.5.

Here is everything you need to know to watch today’s game:

Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4) vs. Miami Dolphins (3-3)

2022 NFL Season Week 7

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET, Oct. 23, 2022

Where is the game?

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

How can I watch the game?

NBC (National Broadcast)

Who is the broadcast team?

Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

How can I stream the game?

How can I listen to the game?

National Radio Broadcast: Westwood One; ;

Westwood One; ; Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; ESPN 580 AM in Orlando; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West

SiriusXM: Channel 88 (National), 83/226 (Steelers), 85/225 (Dolphins)

Who will broadcast the game on radio?

National radio: Ryan Radtke, Mike Mayock

Dolphins radio: Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Kim Bokamper

Who are the referees for the game?

Scott Novak (Referee); Roman George (Umpire); Derick Bowers (Down Judge); Walk Coleman IV (Line Judge); Tra Boger (Field Judge); David Meslow (Side Judge); Terrence Miles (Back Judge); Matt Simstine (Replay Official); Time England (Replay Assistant)

What are the current betting odds?

Dolphins -7

O/U: 45.5

Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

What is the injury report?

Out: Wide receiver Steven Sims - hamstring (Steelers)

Doubtful: Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon - hamstring (Steelers); Cornerback Keion Crossen - knee (Dolphins)

Questionable: Tackle Terron Armstead - toe (Dolphins); Cornerback Xavien Howard - groin (Dolphins); Cornerback Kader Kohou - oblique (Dolphins); Tackle Greg Little - Achilles (Dolphins); Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah - back (Dolphins); Tight end Durham Smythe - hamstring (Dolphins); Quarterback Skylar Thompson - right thumb (Dolphins); Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle - shoulder (Dolphins); Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins - hand (Dolphins)

Note: The Steelers upgraded cornerback James Pierre on Saturday, moving him from questionable to not listing him on the injury report. Pierre has been dealing with a hip injury.

Were there any practice squad players elevated for this game?

Steelers - None

Dolphins - Safety Verone McKinley III (2nd elevation); Defensive lineman Ben Stille (1st elevation)

Note: In 2022, practice squad players may be elevated three times before they have to be signed to the regular season 53-man roster if the team wants them to play in any further games.

Miami elevation tracker 2022:

Offensive tackle Larnel Coleman - 3 games (Weeks 2-4)

Wide receiver River Cracraft - 3 games (Weeks 1-3); Signed to the active roster ahead of Week 4

Offensive lineman Brandon Shell - 2 games (Weeks 5-6); Signed to the active roster ahead of Week 7

Safety Verone McKinley III - 2 games (Weeks 1, 7)

Offensive lineman Kion Smith - 1 game (Week 6)

Defensive lineman Ben Stille - 1 game (Week 7)

What players were activated off of injured reserve this week?

Vikings - None

Dolphins - None

What will the weather be like for the game?

Clear, 78°F

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

Steelers 13-11 (regular season)

Tied 2-2 (postseason)

Who won most recently?

Steelers 27-14 at Pittsburgh, 10/28/19 (2019 Week 8)

Who won most recently at site?

Dolphins 30-15 at Miami, 10/16/16 (2016 Week 6)

What are the coaches’ records against the other team?

Mike Tomlin (5-2 vs. Dolphins)

Mike McDaniel (0-0 vs. Steelers)

