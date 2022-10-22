Miami Dolphins to wear throwback uniforms against Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday

On Sunday, the Dolphins will be honoring the 50th anniversary of the 1972 Miami Dolphins squad - a collection of players and coaches that remain the only unbeaten team to win the Super Bowl in the history of the National Football League. That historic team finished the year 17-0 while defeating the Washington Redskins 14-7 in Super Bowl VII.

Because of this momentous occasion, the Miami Dolphins will be wearing their gorgeous throwback uniforms when they take the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football. The field at Hard Rock Stadium will also be decked out in a classic motif, with the endzones painted with orange and white diamonds and the midfield logo being that of the 1972 team.

The view at Hard Rock Stadium for Miami-Duke (before fans are allowed in the building) pic.twitter.com/hbh17dtmo8 — Manny Navarro (@Manny_Navarro) October 22, 2022

It’s always a fun thing when the Dolphins bust out the throwback uniforms, helmets and logos a few times a season. Many fans flock to social media to beg for the throwbacks to be made permanent once again, yet there has been no indication from the team that they will acquiesce to those demands any time soon.

Nevertheless, the Dolphins have a big AFC contest on tap against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday and the team will be dressed to the nines while they attempt to get above .500 once more on the season.

