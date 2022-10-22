Brian Flores isn’t viewing Sunday’s matchup against the Miami Dolphins as a revenge game

Brian Flores is returning to Miami for the first time since being let go by the team in early January. The decision to move on from Flores after back-to-back winning seasons came as a surprise to most and Flores was interviewing for nearly every other coaching vacancy in the league.

As head coach positions filled, Flores joined the Pittsburgh Steelers as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach. This weekend, Flores makes his return to Hard Rock Stadium wearing black and gold on Sunday Night Football.

“I don’t have bad memories of the place,” Flores said to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. “I have a lot of good memories, but my focus is here right now.”

“When I think of that place, I think of all the relationships that were built there that are bigger than football and will go a long way beyond football. There’s a lot of those that like that there, players, coaches, support staff. That’s kind of where my thought process goes.”

The Pittsburgh defense ranks No. 21 in sacks (two per game), No. 20 in yards per play allowed (5.7), and No. 22 in points allowed per game (24.3). On Sunday, Flores and the Pittsburgh defense are preparing for the return of Tua Tagovailoa, who leads the NFL with an average of nine yards per pass attempt.