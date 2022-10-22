Steelers vs. Dolphins 2022 Week 7 Sunday Night Football preview: Stream, stats, and more

Sunday Night Football this week includes a rare appearance from the Miami Dolphins as they host the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Dolphins do not often get the chance to appear in the NFL’s premier time slot, taking center stage on a national broadcast. They find themselves there, with all of the football world’s eye on them - just after all of the football world’s eyes were on the team following injuries to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

In Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills, Tagovailoa stumbled after a hit and headed into the locker room with what everyone assumed was a concussion. However, the quarterback cleared all of the concussion protocols and returned to the game in the second half. The NFL Players Association launched an investigation into the process that allowed Tagovailoa to return to the game, but the team and Tagovailoa indicated it was a back injury that caused the stumble.

Four days later, Miami visited the Cincinnati Bengals for a Thursday Night Football contest, during which Tagovailoa was again injured. This time, it was a clear concussion, and the quarterback’s hands awkwardly clinched in front of his face as he lay on the ground. A backboard and stretcher were required to take Tagovailoa off the field, and he was soon transported to the hospital for further evaluation. He was cleared that night and flew back to Miami with the team, but the Twitter doctors were out in force to explain how the Dolphins failed their quarterback by allowing him to return to the field in the Bills game with an obvious concussion, then allowing him to play just four days later despite the obvious concussion.

Except, the joint league and union investigation found the Dolphins and the medical staff were correct in their application of the concussion protocol and that it did appear Tagovailoa sustained a back injury in the Bills game. Following the concussion sustained in the Bengals game, Tagovailoa has missed the last two weeks. Now, as the Dolphins take center stage on Sunday night, Tagovailoa appears set to return to the lineup.

All the eyes of the football world will be on the Dolphins, and there will be plenty of discussion about every step, every throw, and every moment of Tagovailoa’s performance.

And none of that even mentions the return of former Dolphins head coach, now Steelers senior defensive assistant coach Brian Flores. Miami fired Flores after the 2021 season, with the coach then suing the league for racial discrimination and alleging the Dolphins were willing to pay him a bonus for every game he lost during the 2019 season and that they actively tampered with quarterback Tom Brady multiple times. The Dolphins lost their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft following the allegations.

On a positive note, Sunday’s game will also feature the Dolphins and the NFL honoring the 50th anniversary of the 1972 Perfect Season. The Dolphins finished that season 14-0, then won their two playoff games, including the AFC Championship game over the Steelers, before becoming the only team in league history to go an entire season and postseason without losing a game.

The line for Sunday’s game started with Miami favored by six points but has now moved to have the Dolphins 7.5-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total for the game is a total of 45.5 points.

We set you up for the game with the information you need and the key stats for the contest.

Game: Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4) at Miami Dolphins (3-3)

Date/Time: Oct. 23, 2022 / 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Series Leader: Steelers 13-11 (regular season); Tied 2-2 (postseason)

Streak: Dolphins have won two of the last three

Last game: Steelers 27-14 at Pittsburgh, 10/28/19 (2019 Week 8)

Last game at site: Dolphins 30-15 at Miami, 10/16/16 (2016 Week 6)

Coaches vs. Opponent: Mike Tomlin (5-2 vs. Dolphins), Mike McDaniel (0-0 vs. Steelers)

TV Broadcast: NBC (Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark)

National Radio Broadcast: Westwood One; Ryan Radtke, Mike Mayock; SiriusXM Channel 88

Dolphins Radio Broadcast: Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; ESPN 580 AM in Orlando; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West; Dolphins Broadcasters are Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Kim Bokamper; SiriusXM channels: 83/226 (Steelers), 85/225 (Dolphins)

Online Streaming: Sling TV; FuboTV; Peacock

Weather: Clear, 78°F

Odds: Dolphins -7.5 | 45.5 O/U (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Referee: Scott Novak

Steelers notes:

Quarterback Kenny Pickett (rookie) passed for 327 yards in only road start this season (Week 5 at Buf.).

Quarterback Mitch Trubisky completed 9 of 12 atts. (75 pct.) for 144 yards & TD vs. 0 INTs with 142.4 rating last week. Passed for 316 yards & 3 TDs with 122.5 rating in only career start vs. Mia. (10/14/18 w/ Chi.).

Running back Najee Harris had 2nd TD catch of season in Week 6. Has TD in 2 of his past 3 on road. Has TD in each of his 6 career games in primetime. Has 100+ scrimmage yards in 2 of his past 3 in primetime.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson has 5+ catches in 5 of 6 games this season. Had 5 catches for 84 yards & TD in last meeting. Aims for his 3rd in row on SNF with 7+ catches & 70+ rec. yards. Aims for his 11th in row on road with 5+ catches & 50+ rec. yards.

Wide receiver Chase Claypool set season highs in catches (7) & rec. yards (96) & had 1st TD catch of season last week. Aims for 3rd in row with 5+ catches & 50+ rec. yards.

Wide receiver George Pickens (rookie) has 6 catches & 80+ rec. yards in 2 of past 3. Ranks 4th among rookies with 277 rec. yards & 5th with 20 catches.

Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward had 2nd sack of season last week. Aims for his 3rd in row vs. Mia. with sack & PD. Has TFL in 6 of his past 7 on road. Has PD in 3 of his past 4 on SNF.

Linebacker Alex Highsmith had sack & 1st PD of season in Week 6. Has 5 TFL & 4.5 sacks in 3 road games this season. Aims for his 3rd in row on SNF with 1.5+ sacks. Leads NFL with career-high 6.5 sacks in 2022.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick had 2 INTs in last meeting. Selected by Mia. in 1st round (No. 11 overall) in 2018 NFL Draft & appeared in 18 games for club (2018-19).

Dolphins notes:

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa aims for his 4th home start in row with 0 INTs & 90+ rating. Has 104.6 rating in 4 career games vs. AFC North.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater set season highs in pass yards (329), TD passes (2) & rating (93.9) last week. Passed for 288 yards & 2 TDs with 92.9 rating in only career start vs. Pit. (10/10/21 w/ Den.).

Running back Raheem Mostert has 80+ scrimmage yards in 2 of past 3. Rushed for 79 yards in his last game vs. Pit. (9/22/19 w/ SF). Has rush TD in 2 of 3 career games on SNF. Aims for his 4th in row vs. AFC North with 75+ scrimmage yards.

Running back Chase Edmonds aims for his 5th in row in primetime with TD. Had 145 scrimmage yards (87 rec., 58 rush) in only career game on SNF (10/25/20 vs. Sea. w/ Az.).

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill led team with season-high 12 catches for 177 yards last week, his 8th-career game with 10+ catches & 150+ rec. yards, most-ever by player in 1st 7 seasons. Is 5th player since 2000 with 150+ rec. yards in 3 of his team’s 1st 6 games of season. Leads NFL with 701 rec. yards & ranks 2nd with 50 catches in 2022.

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle had 6 catches for 129 yards in Week 6, his 3rd 100-yard game this season. Aims for 3rd in row at home with 100+ rec. yards.

Tight end Mike Gesicki had season-high 2 TD catches last week, his 3rd-career 2-TD game.

Cornerback Xavien Howard has PD in 4 of 5 games this season. Aims for his 5th in row at home with PD. Had 3 PD & INT in last meeting.

Safety Brandon Jones aims for 4th in row at home with 6+ tackles & PD.

Linebacker Elandon Roberts led team with 7 tackles & had season-high 1.5 sacks in Week 6. Aims for 3rd in row with 7+ tackles & TFL.

Steelers-Dolphins statistical leaders Steelers Dolphins Steelers Dolphins W 20-18 vs TB Last Week L 24-16 vs. MIN 16.2 (30th) Points For 21.8 (18th) 291.5 (29th) Offense 366.2 (8th) Kenny Pickett (Rookie) 55/83, 66.3% (DNQ), 514 yds (37th), 6.2 avg (DNQ), 1 TD (T-36th), 4 INT (T-41st), 67.0 rate (DNQ) Passing Tua Tagovailoa

80/115, 69.6% (3rd), 1,035 yds (23rd), 9.0 avg (1st), 8 TD (T-12th), 3 INT (T-32nd), 109.9 rate (1st) Najee Harris 83 att (13th), 264 yds (33rd), 3.2 avg (50th), 1 TD (T-41st) Rushing Raheem Mostert 71 att (23rd), 309 yds (25th), 4.4 avg (T-29th), 1 TD (T-41st) Dionte Johnson 33 rec (T-15th), 295 yds (38th), 8.9 avg (100th) Receiving Tyreek Hill

50 rec (2nd), 701 yds (1st), 14.0 avg (27th), 2 TD (T-27th) 24.3 (23rd) Points Against 25.8 (27th) 398.0 (29th) Defense 361.3 (24th) Alex Highsmith

6.5 (1st) Sacks Melvin Ingram, Brandon Jones 2 sacks (T-63rd) Minkah Fitzpatrick 3 (T-3rd) Interceptions Jevon Holland 1 INT (T-25th) +1 (10/9) (T-13th) Take/Give Away -5 (4/9) (T-28th) Pressley Harvin 44.9 avg (27th), 41.0 net avg (T-20th) Punting Thomas Morstead 46.6 avg (18th), 41.0 net avg (T-20th) Chris Boswell 41 pts (18th), 8/8 PAT, 11/15 FG Kicking Jason Sanders 35 pts (29th), 14/15 PAT, 7/10 FG