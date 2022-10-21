Kenny Pickett injury update: Steelers quarterback cleared to face Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins will face the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Sunday Night Football matchup this weekend, but which Steelers quarterback they will be facing had been in question. Starter Kenny Pickett sustained a concussion in last week’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with Mitchell Trubisky replacing him and leading the team to a comeback when. Pickett has been participating in the Steelers’ practices ahead of Sunday’s game, despite being in the league’s concussion protocols.

That changed on Friday as Pickett, along with tight end Pat Freiermuth and cornerback Levi Wallace, were all cleared of the protocols. That should allow Pickett to return to the starting lineup against Miami. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has indicated Pickett would remain the starter as long as he was able to practice and was clear of the protocols.

Pickett, a first-round draft choice this year by the Steelers, has appeared in three games this season, starting the last two. He is 55-for-83 on the season, a 66.3 percent completion rate, for 514 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions, giving him a 67.0 passer rating. The Steelers are 1-2 in games in which Pickett has played and are 2-4 on the season overall.

