Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is having a record-breaking season.

Not only does he lead the NFL in receiving yards with 701 yards, but he also became the first player in NFL history to catch 10+ passes for 150+ yards in three of his first six games.

So when asked what the Pittsburgh Steelers defense could do to stop Miami’s speedy wide receivers, defensive coordinator Teryl Austin had a perfect idea.

What can the Steelers do to get ready for Tyreek Hill?



Here’s what Pittsburgh’s defensive coordinator said, according to the Steelers’ official website.

“We could put our guys on a car or a motorcycle,” Austin joked Thursday at the UPMC-Rooney Sports Complex. “I don’t know if you can get ready for that speed. That speed is unique. It’s not just (Hill). You’ve got Waddle across from him. Those guys can really run.”

Austin continued.

“Any time you play a team with speed like that, you’re obviously aware of it, but you can’t be scared of it,” Austin said. “You know what they’re good at and you try to take it away. We’re not going to be able to cover them all, man-to-man running around all day. We’re going to have to put our guys in good positions to maybe kind of catch some of these things on these crossers and deep balls and keep them in front of us.”

Hill has produced impressive numbers this season, as has his teammate Jaylen Waddle. Both players should see an uptick in production with Tua Tagovailoa returning to the field.

A return that fans could not be more excited for.

Because not only will they have their starting quarterback back for a prime-time clash vs. former head coach Brian Flores, but they’ll be doing it while wearing their iconic throwbacks.

That, to me, sounds picture-perfect — just like the 1972 Dolphins.

Do you think Teryl Austin had the right idea on how to stop Tyreek Hill? How important do you think this game is to Tua Tagovailoa? How many yards will Hill and Waddle combine for on Sunday? Let us know in the comments section below!