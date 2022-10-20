Thursday Night Football Week 7 winners picks: Saints vs. Cardinals

Week 7 of the NFL season is here, bringing with it another Thursday Night Football kickoff to the week. Tonight’s game features the New Orleans Saints at the Arizona Cardinals. Both teams come into the week 2-4 for the season, with the Saints a game back of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons in the NFC South and the Cardinals a game behind everyone else in the NFC West.

The Thursday Night Football games have been a little rough over the past few weeks. Will the Week 7 contest shake that streak and give us an entertaining game?

Every week here on The Phinsider, we pick the straight-up winners picks for each game. We run this from the start of Week 1 through the Super Bowl. Last year, Marek Brave won the season-long pool for us.

We should probably go ahead and pretend Week 6 did not happen. To say it was a miserable week for our picks would be understating just how badly we did. The week was won by Brave, Josh Houtz, and Jake Mendel, all of whom finished with 6-8 records. CT Smith came in with a 5-9 performance. James McKinney and I came into the week tied for the overall lead on the season. McKinney finished the week 4-10 while I simply bombed at 2-12.

Time to shake off Week 6 and move on to Week 7.

Following whatever happened last week, our overall standing on the year are now:

Marek Brave: 50-43-1

James McKinney: 49-44-1

Josh Houtz: 47-46-1

Kevin Nogle: 47-46-1

CT Smith: 46-47-1

Jake Mendel: 44-49-1

Here is the first set of picks for this week. You can check out our straight-up winners picks, as well as any picks our contributors made against the spread or on the point total in the graphic below brought to us by Tallysight. Odds for the game are brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook.