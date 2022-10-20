Dolphins vs. Vikings recap: Skylar Thompson’s NFL debut, Tua Tagovailoa update, Gesicki’s Griddy, Igbinoghene’s solid day, and more!

In the latest episode of SBNation’s Phinsider Radio: The Jake and Josh Show. Jake and I are joined by Marek Brave to recap the Miami Dolphins' 24-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. We then break down the latest on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle’s rough day, Noah Igbinoghene’s impressive performance, Mike Gesicki’s Griddy, Miami’s unstable offensive line, and so much more!

First, Jake, Marek, and I discuss the good, the bad, and the ugly from Miami’s loss to the Vikings in Week 6. How did rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson look in his first career start? Should we be worried about Jaylen Waddle (no!)? What did backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater do in limited action? Can Mike McDaniel’s Dolphins clean up the costly penalties?

Next, we talk about Miami’s unstable offensive line. Will Miami have left tackle Terron Armstead available on Sunday? When will Austin Jackson return? Can it get any worse than Liam Eichenberg and Greg Little? Could general manager Chris Grier be working the phones prior to the trade deadline?

Lastly, we discuss superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Is this the first time the Dolphins traded for a playmaker and didn’t receive a lemon in return? Is he the most dynamic offensive weapon Miami has had in decades? Can he continue to build on his record-breaking season?

All of this and so much more in the latest episode of SBNation’s Phinsider Radio: The Jake and Josh Show.

Did you take some Pepto after Sunday’s loss to the Vikings? What should we expect this Sunday vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers? How excited are you for QB1, Tua Tagovailoa, to return to the start lineup? Let us know in the comments section below!