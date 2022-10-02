2022 NFL Week 4 winners picks from The Phinsider

We are on to the Sunday games in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. With the Miami Dolphins already having played this week, Sunday is a day to just sit back, relax, and enjoy some football. As we get ready for a full day of football, it is time for our weekly winners picks.

Our picks on Thursday did not go well for our group. All of us had the Dolphins beating the Cincinnati Bengals. Everyone is starting in a 0-1 hole this weekend.

Overall, Marek Brave and I are still in the lead at 26-22-1 on the season. James McKinney is a game back at 25-23-1, with James Mendel another game behind at the .500 mark, 24-24-1. Josh Houtz and CT Smith are both 23-25-1.

While we focus primarily on the straight-up winners picks, our contributors also have the opportunity to make picks against the spread and for the point total. You can check out those picks in the widget below, provided to us by Tallysight.

The odds are brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here are our Sunday picks for Week 4. We will post our Monday picks tomorrow morning.