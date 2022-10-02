What games are on TV in Florida in NFL Week 4?

The Miami Dolphins played the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football this week. With the Dolphins’ Week 4 contest already complete, it raises the question of who will you be able to watch throughout the day on Sunday. The day will include two national broadcasts surrounding what has a distinctly AFC East feel.

This morning, the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints are kicking off the schedule with a 9:30 a.m. ET game from London. That broadcast is on NFL Network, with Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez on the call.

In the 1 p.m. ET slot, South Florida up to Tampa will join most of the country in seeing the Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens game. That game will air on CBS with Ian Eagle and Charles on the call. The northern half of the state, starting in Orlando and including all of the panhandle, will see the Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles game on CBS with Spero Dedes and Jay Feely on the broadcast.

Both of those games have implications for the Dolphins, with the Bills looking to pull back even with Miami in the AFC East division race, the Ravens and Jaguars trying to keep themselves in the early playoff picture, and the Eagles attempting to stay as the lone undefeated team this season.

Over on FOX in the early time slot, all of Florida, other than Jacksonville, will see the Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys kicking off at 1 p.m. ET. Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen have the call. In Jacksonville, there will not be an early FOX game to keep it from competing against the Jaguars game in the same time slot. Instead, Jacksonville will get a 4:05 p.m. ET game on FOX, with Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma leading the call on an Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers broadcast.

The late game on CBS will kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET and will again feature an AFC East team for Florida. The New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers game, with broadcast coverage by Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, will air across the eastern half of the country, including all of Florida.

Sunday Night Football’s national broadcast features the Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers.