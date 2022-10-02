Week 4 Early Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Please use this thread to discuss today’s early afternoon games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing any illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary ban or a permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.
Week 3 Early Afternoon Games
Cleveland Browns (2-1) 1st AFC North @ Atlanta Falcons (1-2) 4th NFC South
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 705
- Line: Browns -1.5
- Over/Under: 47.5
Washington Commanders (1-2) 4th NFC East @ Dallas Cowboy (2-1) 2nd NFC East
- Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 710
- Line: Cowboys -3
- Over/Under: 41.5
Seattle Seahawks (1-2) 4th NFC West @ Detroit Lions 1-2 4th NFC North
- Where: Ford Field, Detriot, Michigan
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 711
- Line: Lions -3.5
- Over/Under: 47.5
Tennessee Titans (1-2) 3rd AFC South @ Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) 2nd AFC South
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 712
- Line: Rams -3.5
- Over/Under: 43
Chicago Bears (2-1) 3rd NFC North @ New York Giants (2-1) 3rd NFC East
- Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 713
- Line: Giants -3
- Over/Under: 38.5
Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1) 1st AFC South @ Philadelphia Eagles (3-0) 1st NFC East
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 708
- Line: Eagles -6.5
- Over/Under: 44.5
New York Jets (1-2) 3rd AFC East @ Pittsburgh Steelers (1-4) 4th AFC North
- Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 709
- Line: Steelers -3.5
Over/Under: 41.5
Buffalo Bills (2-1) 2nd AFC East @ Baltimore Ravens (2-1) 2nd AFC North
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 706
- Line: Bills -3.5
- Over/Under: 50.5
Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) 3rd AFC West @ Houston Texans (0-2-1) 4th AFC South
- Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 707
- Line: Chargers -6
- Over/Under: 45
