Minnesota Vikings @ New Orleans Saints; Sunday Morning Football Live Thread & Game Information

This week begins with an early Sunday Game when the Minnesota Vikings travel to take on the New Orleans Saints. Today will mark the first of the annual overseas games when both squads travel to Egland to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London to take on one another. The Vikings enter this week 2 and 1 and are in first place in the NFC North and the Saints come in with a 1 and 2 record sitting at 3rd place in the NFC South.

Minnesota Vikings (2-1) 1st NFC North @ New Orleans Saints (1-2) 3rd NFC North

When: Monday, September 26th, 8:30 PM EST

When: Monday, September 26th, 8:30 PM EST
Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Englad

TV: NFL Network

Streaming: NFL.com; FuboTV ; NFL Game Pass (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game)

Odds: Vikings -4

Over/Under: 42

