Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa set to be interviewed in NFL’s investigation into last Sunday’s events

The NFL and NFL Player’s Association are investigating whether or not the Miami Dolphins — and their team doctors — followed the proper protocols that resulted in quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returning in Miami’s week three victory over the Buffalo Bills.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Tua Tagovailoa will be interviewed early next week.

Tagovailoa appeared to suffer a head injury late in the second quarter when Bills linebacker Matt Milano knocked him to the ground. However, the team — and the independent doctor — would later reveal it was a back injury, and Tua would return to help lift the Dolphins past their AFC East Rival 21-19.

At the time, no one thought anything of it. Sure, there was some outrage from the national media, but no one batted an eye for the most part. That was until Tagovailoa suffered another injury on Thursday Night.

This time, Tagovailoa’s head bounced off the ground after Josh Topou German Suplexed him late in the second quarter. Tagovailoa’s hands locked up — and that’s an image I still struggle to get out of my head.

Now, Tagovailoa is officially in concussion protocol, and his status for next Sunday’s matchup vs. the New York Jets is very much in jeopardy. But none of that matters, IMO. All that matters is that Tagovailoa gets the best treatment possible and much-needed rest. Some things in life are much bigger than football.

Tua released a statement earlier in the week, thanking fans for their endless support.

If Miami did hide Tagovailoa’s injuries — as head coach Mike McDaniel has denied vehemently — then I hope the league comes down on them with Thor’s hammer. But I don’t think that’s the case.

Yesterday, the league fired the independent neurotrauma consultant involved in Tagovailoa’s return. As of now, it appears he is the only one at fault, but a league investigation will shed more light on the situation.

Miami’s first injury report of the week will release on Wednesday afternoon.

