Pittsburgh safety Minkah Fitzpatrick shares thoughts on his return to Miami this weekend

Minkah Fitzpatrick was drafted by the Miami Dolphins as the No. 11 pick in the 2018 NFL draft following a strong college career at Alabama.

After a promising rookie season, Fitzpatrick played two games with the Dolphins in 2019, before being traded to Pittsburgh, a move requested by the safety.

Two first-team All-Pro selections and a $73.6 million contract extension later, Fitzpatrick will play at Hard Rock Stadium for the first time since that trade on Sunday night.

“My first NFL team, it’s gonna be my first time going back there and playing at Hard Rock, and I’ll definitely be nostalgic, for sure,” Fitzpatrick said to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor on Wednesday.

“I’m a lot different player, a lot more mature in my game, feel like I’m better athletically. Just a combination that allows me to be the player I am today.”

Fitzpatrick didn’t play in Week 6 against the buccaneers due to a knee injury, but he told reports that he expects to be on the field for Sunday Night Football. According to the injury report, Fitzpatrick was listed as limited with the knee injury on Wednesday.

It won’t be a reunion for just Fitzpatrick, but also for Brian Flores, who spent three years as head coach of the Miami Dolphins and is now a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach for Pittsburgh.