Dolphins place Nik Needham and Trey Flowers on injured reserve

The Miami Dolphins announced Wednesday that cornerback Nik Needham and linebacker Trey Flowers were both placed on injured reserve.

Needham tore his Achilles in Sunday’s loss against the Vikings, which means he will miss the rest of the season. Flowers was also injured against Minnesota, but the team is yet to announce how long he is expected to be out with a foot injury.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported in May that up to eight players per team can return from injured reserve. Players are eligible to return after missing four games.

Miami’s depth in the secondary is being stretched thin with Justin Bethel, Xavien Howard, Noah Igbinoeghene, and Kader Kohou listed as the team’s only cornerbacks. Elijah Campbell and Keion Crossen, who have both taken snaps in coverage, are listed as defensive backs.

Crossen (knee) didn’t practice on Wednesday while Kohou (oblique) and Howard (vet rest) were listed as limited.

“They both really want to play,” coach Mike McDaniel said of Crossen and Kohou on Wednesday. “They both definitely have a chance to, only because they’re trying to will themselves, and it’s important to them.”

As for Byron Jones, McDaniel does not expect him to practice this week.

At outside linebacker, Miami’s depth now consists of Andrew Van Ginkel, Jaylen Phillips, and Melvin Ingram, who received a veteran rest day and did not practice Wednesday.

Miami will look to snap its three-game losing streak on Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team will be honoring the 1972 season by wearing throwback uniforms. The kick-off is slated for 8:20 p.m., ET.