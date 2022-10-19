ESPN: Miami Dolphins listening to trade offers for Mike Gesicki

The National Football League’s trade deadline is fast approaching, and many Miami Dolphins fans would love to see their team be aggressive in acquiring players to fill various holes on the roster.

However, it is one player that Miami may be willing to part with that has recently made some headlines.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Miami Dolphins are listening to trade offers from other teams when it comes to tight end Mike Gesicki - a player many feel isn’t a great fit in the Dolphins’ offense due to his lackluster blocking ability.

Fowler admits that the Dolphins aren’t quite “shopping his services to other teams,” yet that has not stopped them from fielding some phone calls on the 27 year-old. He went on to say that the $10.9 million franchise tag that was placed on Gesicki earlier in the offseason is a bit prohibitive in regards to getting a deal done.

Gesicki is coming off of his best game of the year - catching six passes for 69 yards and two touchdowns in a losing effort against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday - however, he has amassed just 15 receptions for 170 yards and three touchdowns through six games this season while conceding plenty of snaps to his 2018 draft-mate, Durham Smythe.

Fowler’s full report can be found here, but be aware that it is behind the ESPN+ paywall.

___

If you were Chris Grier, would you be looking to move Mike Gesicki before the NFL’s trade deadline on November 1st? Would you be trying to get draft compensation or a player back in the deal? Do you think that Gesicki can build on Sunday’s game against the Vikings and continue his success through the rest of the year, or will that performance ultimately be an outlier this season? Let me know in the comments below or on Twitter at @MBrave13. Fins up!