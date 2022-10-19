Dolphins Reacts Survey: Fan confidence and Miami playoff chances in Week 7

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Miami Dolphins fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Miami Dolphins started the season with a three-game winning streak, a streak that saw the fan confidence levels reach an all-time high. But after our Week 5 poll reached the 99 percent of fans responding they are confident in the direction of the team, we have seen the confidence fall just as have the Dolphins. A three-game losing streak has fans questioning the team and if the wins to start the season were the real Dolphins, or are they the team that struggled over the last three games.

The good news for the Dolphins and their fans is the apparent return of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for this week’s Sunday Night Football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. After missing the last two weeks as he recovered from a concussion, Tagovailoa appears set to resume his role as the team’s starting quarterback. Will the Dolphins get back to winning football with the return of their starter?

Our weekly SB Nation Reacts poll from DraftKings Sportbook is here with three questions on the docket. As we head into the Week 7 schedule, we again ask you how you are feeling about the direction of the Dolphins. We also want to know who you think should be the backup quarterback behind Tagovailoa: Teddy Bridgewater or Skylar Thompson. And finally, do you think the Dolphins can make the playoffs this year?

Vote below and check back later this week for the results.