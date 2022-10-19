I said it once, and I’ll say it again.

Zach Sieler is the most underrated player in the history of the National Football League.

And now, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus, Sieler is the newest member of his sports agency, Rosenhaus Sports Representation, and will be looking to cash in on his next deal when he reaches free agency in 2024.

Sieler, 27, signed a two-year extension with the Miami Dolphins on November 16th, 2020. The extension locked Sieler up through the 2023 season, making him a free agent at the end of next year.

Since he arrived in South Florida, Sieler has done it all, appearing in 48 games for Miami. The former Ferris State standout started 22 games for the Dolphins, combining for 71 total tackles and 6.5 sacks. But his impact goes much deeper than what the box score shows,

sieler and co. on the third down stop. pic.twitter.com/WjDR8L1XDX — josh houtz (@houtz) September 18, 2022

If Miami wants to continue to do things the right way moving forward, locking Sieler up to a long-term contract is in the team’s best interest. However, Sieler is not the only Miami Dolphins defensive lineman looking to get paid sooner rather than later.

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is also set to hit free agency next offseason. As you may remember, the Dolphins picked up Wilkins’ fifth-year option before the 2022 season, locking him in through the 2023 season. This means that if Miami hopes to keep this tandem around long-term, they will need to reach a new agreement with both players — sooner rather than later.

The Miami Dolphins look to snap their three-game losing streak this Sunday in a primetime matchup vs. Brian Flores and the Pittsburgh Steelers.