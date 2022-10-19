Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Bill Belichick won’t entertain hypotheticals about Patriots’ starting quarterback job - Pats Pulpit

New England’s head coach was asked about Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe ad nauseam after the game against the Browns.





Jets Week 6 Game Balls - Gang Green Nation

The Jets beat the Packers yesterday in Lambeau Field. To celebrate, we get to give out some Game Balls to worthy players.

Quinnen Williams: This was one of the most dominant performances by a Jets...





Jordan Poyer injury: collapsed lung changed travel plans for Bills-Chiefs - Buffalo Rumblings

Weird medical restrictions kept Poyer on the ground and off the team flight

AFC NORTH:

Ravens vs. Giants: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly - Baltimore Beatdown

An ugly finish with some good and some bad mixed in.





The Pittsburgh Steelers fully embrace the one-game-at-a-time approach - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Pittsburgh Steelers were victorious in Week 6, but don’t expect their attitudes to change much with a 2-4 record.





Bayou Bengals legend continues for former LSU Tigers Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase - Cincy Jungle

Burrow and Chase hook up for more history in New Orleans.





Reassessing the Browns first 12 opponents through 6 weeks - Dawgs By Nature

1⁄3 of the 2022 season is done, time to reevaluate the Browns schedule.

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans: Jack Easterby Relieved as Vice President of Football Operations - Battle Red Blog

The embattled ex-preacher is no longer in the organization





REPORT: Titans release WR Josh Gordon - Music City Miracles

The Tennessee Titans have released veteran receiver Josh Gordon





Trevor Lawrence has his moment ripped away - Big Cat Country

The Jacksonville Jaguars were trailing 26-21 with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter. The Jaguars got the ball back on their 16-yard line for an all too familiar scenario—trailing late with the...





Reich’s Best/Worst Decisions: Week 6 vs. Jaguars - Stampede Blue

Frank Reich Hot Seat Meter: 25% (Great win for the Colts that gives them some much needed fresh air)

AFC WEST:

If it were up to Twitter, Nathaniel Hackett would be a goner in Denver - Mile High Report

It won’t be up to Twitter, but that doesn’t mean the Denver Broncos head coach is safe.





Chargers vs. Broncos Recap: Hopkins seals wild win for Bolts on MNF - Bolts From The Blue

The Chargers overcame a stagnant offense to beat the Broncos in primetime.





Raiders rebound Week 6 Texans - Silver And Black Pride

Identifying two Las Vegas offensive, defensive plays who need to rebound against Houston in Week 7





Chiefs-Bills: Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes downplay Sunday’s Week 6 game - Arrowhead Pride

The quarterbacks for both Buffalo and Kansas City understand that it’s just one game of 17.

NFC EAST:

Giants-Ravens week 6 win: New York keeps winning games they shouldn’t win - Big Blue View

The Giants’ improbable start continues





It hasn’t always been pretty, but the Eagles have proven they’re the NFC’s best - Bleeding Green Nation

Stop saying the Eagles haven’t played anyone when the entire NFL is mediocre.





Cowboys Dak Prescott on playing this week vs. Lions, ‘That’s my plan’ - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys should have their starting quarterback this week when they play the Lions.





Update: Carson Wentz received 4 week recovery timeline after finger surgery; Taylor Heinicke takes over as starting QB - Hogs Haven

Heinicke Time!

NFC NORTH:

The Packers’ losing streak will show what Matt LaFleur is made of - Acme Packing Company

The Packers coach has his first true losing streak but this situation feels like something far worse than just a two-game skid





Are fans overreacting to the Detroit Lions’ slow start? - Pride Of Detroit

Were Detroit Lions fans too hasty in expecting results from a full rebuild.





A Scout’s Take: How NFL Clubs React to Wins and Losses - Windy City Gridiron

Before social media sites like Twitter became popular, fans had few ways to voice their frustration after their favorite team lost. Some might call into their local sports radio show or just be...





Kevin O’Connell has helped to fix one important thing - Daily Norseman

And it has a lot to do with why the Vikings are where they are

NFC SOUTH:

Andy Dalton - Canal Street Chronicles

Facing a short week, the Saints face another blow to the quarterback room





Next man up isn’t just a slogan for the 2022 Falcons - The Falcoholic

Again and again, Atlanta has found contributions from players pushed into roles by injuries or necessity.





Carolina Panthers trade Robbie Anderson to Arizona Cardinals - Cat Scratch Reader

The changes continue for a Panthers team in search of a new look.





NFL Week 6 Game Analysis: Steelers shock Buccaneers 20-18 - Bucs Nation

Tampa Bay’s offense fails in the red zone, and its defense gives up four 3rd down and long conversions in loss to Pittsburgh

NFC WEST:

49ers news: 3 things we learned from Week 6: Every dog has its day in the NFL - Niners Nation

San Francisco loses a head-scratcher before hosting the Kansas City Chiefs





Justin Pugh and Marquise Brown likely done for the season per reports - Revenge of the Birds

Things have gone from bad to worse after the Arizona Cardinals loss to the Seattle Seahawks.





Seahawks kicker Jason Myers has become incredible again - Field Gulls

Myers didn’t miss a kick against the Arizona Cardinals.





LA Rams could benefit from NFL 2022 season chaos, dominate NFC West - Turf Show Times

Only 3 NFL teams are dominating the 2022 season, meaning that the LA Rams could clinch the NFC West