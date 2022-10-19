Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Bill Belichick won’t entertain hypotheticals about Patriots’ starting quarterback job - Pats Pulpit
New England’s head coach was asked about Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe ad nauseam after the game against the Browns.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Jets Week 6 Game Balls - Gang Green Nation
The Jets beat the Packers yesterday in Lambeau Field. To celebrate, we get to give out some Game Balls to worthy players.
Quinnen Williams: This was one of the most dominant performances by a Jets...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Jordan Poyer injury: collapsed lung changed travel plans for Bills-Chiefs - Buffalo Rumblings
Weird medical restrictions kept Poyer on the ground and off the team flight
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ravens vs. Giants: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly - Baltimore Beatdown
An ugly finish with some good and some bad mixed in.
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
The Pittsburgh Steelers fully embrace the one-game-at-a-time approach - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Pittsburgh Steelers were victorious in Week 6, but don’t expect their attitudes to change much with a 2-4 record.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Bayou Bengals legend continues for former LSU Tigers Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase - Cincy Jungle
Burrow and Chase hook up for more history in New Orleans.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Reassessing the Browns first 12 opponents through 6 weeks - Dawgs By Nature
1⁄3 of the 2022 season is done, time to reevaluate the Browns schedule.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Houston Texans: Jack Easterby Relieved as Vice President of Football Operations - Battle Red Blog
The embattled ex-preacher is no longer in the organization
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
REPORT: Titans release WR Josh Gordon - Music City Miracles
The Tennessee Titans have released veteran receiver Josh Gordon
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Trevor Lawrence has his moment ripped away - Big Cat Country
The Jacksonville Jaguars were trailing 26-21 with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter. The Jaguars got the ball back on their 16-yard line for an all too familiar scenario—trailing late with the...
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Reich’s Best/Worst Decisions: Week 6 vs. Jaguars - Stampede Blue
Frank Reich Hot Seat Meter: 25% (Great win for the Colts that gives them some much needed fresh air)
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
If it were up to Twitter, Nathaniel Hackett would be a goner in Denver - Mile High Report
It won’t be up to Twitter, but that doesn’t mean the Denver Broncos head coach is safe.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers vs. Broncos Recap: Hopkins seals wild win for Bolts on MNF - Bolts From The Blue
The Chargers overcame a stagnant offense to beat the Broncos in primetime.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders rebound Week 6 Texans - Silver And Black Pride
Identifying two Las Vegas offensive, defensive plays who need to rebound against Houston in Week 7
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs-Bills: Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes downplay Sunday’s Week 6 game - Arrowhead Pride
The quarterbacks for both Buffalo and Kansas City understand that it’s just one game of 17.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Giants-Ravens week 6 win: New York keeps winning games they shouldn’t win - Big Blue View
The Giants’ improbable start continues
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
It hasn’t always been pretty, but the Eagles have proven they’re the NFC’s best - Bleeding Green Nation
Stop saying the Eagles haven’t played anyone when the entire NFL is mediocre.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Cowboys Dak Prescott on playing this week vs. Lions, ‘That’s my plan’ - Blogging The Boys
The Cowboys should have their starting quarterback this week when they play the Lions.
Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)
Update: Carson Wentz received 4 week recovery timeline after finger surgery; Taylor Heinicke takes over as starting QB - Hogs Haven
Heinicke Time!
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
The Packers’ losing streak will show what Matt LaFleur is made of - Acme Packing Company
The Packers coach has his first true losing streak but this situation feels like something far worse than just a two-game skid
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Are fans overreacting to the Detroit Lions’ slow start? - Pride Of Detroit
Were Detroit Lions fans too hasty in expecting results from a full rebuild.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
A Scout’s Take: How NFL Clubs React to Wins and Losses - Windy City Gridiron
Before social media sites like Twitter became popular, fans had few ways to voice their frustration after their favorite team lost. Some might call into their local sports radio show or just be...
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Kevin O’Connell has helped to fix one important thing - Daily Norseman
And it has a lot to do with why the Vikings are where they are
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Andy Dalton - Canal Street Chronicles
Facing a short week, the Saints face another blow to the quarterback room
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Next man up isn’t just a slogan for the 2022 Falcons - The Falcoholic
Again and again, Atlanta has found contributions from players pushed into roles by injuries or necessity.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Carolina Panthers trade Robbie Anderson to Arizona Cardinals - Cat Scratch Reader
The changes continue for a Panthers team in search of a new look.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
NFL Week 6 Game Analysis: Steelers shock Buccaneers 20-18 - Bucs Nation
Tampa Bay’s offense fails in the red zone, and its defense gives up four 3rd down and long conversions in loss to Pittsburgh
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers news: 3 things we learned from Week 6: Every dog has its day in the NFL - Niners Nation
San Francisco loses a head-scratcher before hosting the Kansas City Chiefs
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Justin Pugh and Marquise Brown likely done for the season per reports - Revenge of the Birds
Things have gone from bad to worse after the Arizona Cardinals loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Seahawks kicker Jason Myers has become incredible again - Field Gulls
Myers didn’t miss a kick against the Arizona Cardinals.
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
LA Rams could benefit from NFL 2022 season chaos, dominate NFC West - Turf Show Times
Only 3 NFL teams are dominating the 2022 season, meaning that the LA Rams could clinch the NFC West
