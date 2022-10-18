Dolphins workout four running backs on Tuesday; Add La’Mical Perine to practice squad

The Miami Dolphins held four tryouts on Tuesday, all with running backs, according to the NFL transaction list. Miami welcomed Nate McCrary, La’Mical Perine, Abram Smith, and Antonio Williams to the team’s training facilities. Perine was signed to the team’s practice squad following the tryout.

Perine was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the New York Jets out of the University of Florida. He rushed 64 times for 232 yards with two touchdowns over 10 games as a rookie. He played in four games last season, carrying the ball eight times for 31 yards. He was released in August, spending a week on the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad earlier this season.

Perine is the cousin of running back Samaje Perine, who had a brief stint with the Dolphins at the end of the 2019 season. He takes the empty practice squad spot Miami created on Monday when they released running back ZaQuandre White.

McCrary was an undrafted free agent in 2021, signed by the Baltimore Ravens. He was waived by the Ravens at the end of the preseason and was claimed by the Denver Broncos. He was the released three weeks later and returned to the Ravens on their practice squad. He was waived by Baltimore at the end of the preseason this summer.

Smith was an undrafted free agent this year, signed by the New Orleans Saints. He was waived at the end of the preseason.

Williams joined the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2020, spending time on and off the squad throughout the season before being elevated to the active roster and making his debut in the team’s Week 17 game against the Dolphins. He ran for 63 yards with two touchdowns on 12 carries in that game. He spent the 2021 season the Bills’ practice squad, then started this season on the New York Giants practice squad before being released earlier this month.