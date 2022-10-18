Miami Dolphins’ Most Valuable Player | Week Six | Tyreek Hill is our first two-time winner!

The Miami Dolphins didn’t play up to their standards on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. The team took a loss, however one player really stood out despite the Dolphins not coming out on top.

For the second time in three weeks, wide receiver, Tyreek Hill, takes home the Most Valuable Phin award! He is the first two-time winner this season.

Miami Dolphins Week Six MVP - Tyreek Hill

I’ve said it before and I will say it again - Tyreek Hill has been worth every single draft pick that was sent to Kansas City in the offseason trade, and every single penny the Miami Dolphins are paying him to suit up in the aqua and orange.

No matter which quarterback is throwing him the ball, Hill continues to put up numbers. And if you doubted that for even a second, the receiver himself will tell you that he can fill the stat sheet with anyone chucking passes his way. Who are we to doubt the man?

On Sunday, Hill amassed 12 receptions for 177 yards while playing with backup quarterbacks, Skylar Thompson and Teddy Bridgewater.

Through six games, Tyreek Hill has caught 50 passes for 701 yards and two touchdowns. He is on pace for roughly 142 receptions and 1,986 receiving yards. If the receiving yards total comes to fruition, he will break former Detroit Lions’ wide receiver, Calvin Johnson’s, receiving yards record (1,964) set in 2012.

One has to guess that with the return of Tua Tagovailoa to the starting lineup this Sunday against the Steelers, improved QB play will only help Hill in his quest to become the single-season receiving yards king.

MVP TRACKER

Week One - DB Kader Kohou

Week Two - QB Tua Tagovailoa

Week Three - S Jevon Holland

Week Four - WR Tyreek Hill

Week Five - RB Raheem Mostert

Week Six - WR Tyreek Hill