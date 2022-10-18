3 Reasons Why The Miami Dolphins Lost To The Minnesota Vikings In Week 6

Game Summary:

Well, I can’t say I didn’t see it coming.

The Miami Dolphins lost 16-24 to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, and are now 3-3 on the season. In a tale as old as time, the stakes rise, and the Dolphins fall flat. Again.

Regardless, here’s three reasons why the Dolphins lost to the Vikings in Week 6.

Reason 1: Too Many Mistakes

Ten penalties for 97 yards, three turnovers, a botched 4th-down conversion, a failed onside kick, and one missed field goal. Simply put, the Dolphins made far too many mistakes on Sunday to come away with a win.

From the opening kickoff, it never quite felt the Dolphins were in the game. Every play felt like one step forward, and two steps back. It was sloppy football from top to bottom, and perhaps the worst display I’ve seen all season from the Dolphins. On offense, these problems were only exacerbated by horrible offensive line play, as the Dolphins allowed 6 sacks allowed and 13 quarterback hits against the Vikings. Mistakes will cost you games, and it certainly cost the Dolphins a victory in Week 6.

Reason 2: Poor Offensive Play

Don’t let the total yardage fool you, Miami’s offense was flat-out awful on Sunday. Although the Dolphins managed to gain 458 total yards of offense, the majority of these drives ended in zero points.

Even on scoring drives, the Dolphins never once looked a threat to score, and that’s a problem. The offense was slow, unimaginative, and just not what we’ve come to expect from Mike McDaniel’s team. Yes, quarterback Teddy Bridgwater is no Tua Tagovailoa, but he’s a more than serviceable backup. The absence of Tagovailoa isn’t an excuse to play as poorly as the Dolphins’ offense did on Sunday, end of story.

Reason 3: Couldn’t Run The Ball

Although Mike McDaniel has made vast improvements in Miami’s passing game from last season, the Dolphins still can’t seem to run the ball effectively.

Leading rusher Raheem Mostert only managed 49 yards on 14 carries in Week 6, averaging 3.5 yards per carry. For the season, the Dolphins only have 487 rushing yards through 6 games, 3rd-worst in the NFL. With no threat of gashing the defense on the ground, the Vikings dropped 6 or 7 guys into coverage on every play, and forced Bridgewater into mistakes. Miami’s inability run the ball is a huge concern, and it certainly cost them the game in Week 6.

Game Preview:

The Dolphins host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7 on Sunday Night Football, who are coming off a massive 20-18 upset victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6.

With starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa set to return this week, it’s the perfect opportunity for the Dolphins to make a statement to the rest of the league, and rejuvenate this fanbase.