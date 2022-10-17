Tyreek Hill is off to a record-setting start with the Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill hasn’t missed a beat in his first year with the Miami Dolphins. In fact, no defense, or quarterback injury, has stopped his record-breaking pace six games into his first season calling South Florida home.

Sunday’s 177 yards on 12 receptions marked the third time this year he captured at least 10 targets for at least 150 yards. To put that into perspective — there have been 10 games in franchise history that a receiver secured at least 10 receptions in a game.

Thankful GOD gave me this opp !!! Love you ✌ https://t.co/YVDzEacxMx — Ty Hill (@cheetah) October 17, 2022

Just six games into his time with the Dolphins, he is the only player in franchise history to have more than one game with 10 receptions. While running mate Jaylen Waddle notched that total in Week 2 — with 171 yards on 11 catches — his usage hasn’t prevented Hill from recording 701 receiving yards through six games, which is the most in the NFL and a franchise record. Additionally, he ranks second with 50 receptions on the year

If you aren’t sold on Hill’s scorched-earth start to the year, here is one more point to consider. Teddy Bridgewater came on in relief of Skylar Thompson for 54 snaps in Sunday’s big performance. Hill put up 160 yards on 10 receptions against the Bengals, a game where starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa played 39 percent of snaps.

hill is currently on pace to finish the season with 1,986 yards, which would break megatron's single-season receiving record of 1,964 yards. #finsup — josh houtz (@houtz) October 17, 2022

Only in Week 2, when Hill torched Baltimore for 11-190-2, did he have Tagovailoa throwing him the ball at least half the game, let alone four quarters.

Looking ahead, Hill has a great opportunity to continue his strong start on Sunday Night Football. Not only are the Steelers allowing 277.8 yards per game, which ranks No. 30 in the NFL, but Tagovailoa is expected to start after spending the last two weeks in concussion protocol.

The kickoff between Miami and Pittsburgh is slated for 8:20 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium.