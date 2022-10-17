Miami Dolphins release rookie running back ZaQuandre White from practice squad

On Monday, the Miami Dolphins released rookie running back ZaQuandre White, according to the Sun Sentinel’s David Furones. White was a preseason darling and an honorary member of my pre-season man-crush list. He was on Miami’s practice squad before being released earlier today.

Dolphins released RB and fan favorite ZaQuandre White from the practice squad. — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) October 17, 2022

White, 23, signed with the Dolphins shortly after the 2022 NFL draft as an undrafted free agent. The former South Carolina Gamecock rushed for 583 yards and two touchdowns his senior year at South Carolina. White looked solid in the preseason, scoring a touchdown and showcasing enough talent to beat out Gerrid Doaks for a spot on the practice squad.

Although White never got the opportunity to shine in a real NFL game, he did enough during the preseason to turn some heads. And in the right situation, he could eventually make an impact in the NFl, finding a home on a team’s 53-man roster.

the only thing better than the move @miamidolphins rookie RB zaQuandre white put on the linebacker was the touchdown celebration. #finsup pic.twitter.com/2Fq11ZCZEr — josh houtz (@houtz) August 21, 2022

The real question is, what do the Dolphins plan to do with that roster spot? You don’t just randomly release a running back from the practice squad on a Monday for no reason whatsoever. Could they be getting ready to make a roster move for a cornerback or offensive lineman? Is general manager Chris Grier working the phone lines and getting ready to make a big splash as we speak? Time will undoubtedly tell.

What are your thoughts on the Miami Dolphins releasing rookie running back ZaQuandre White? Would you have liked to see him stick on Miami’s practice squad? Do you think the team will sign or trade for a cornerback or offensive lineman? Let us know in the comments section below!